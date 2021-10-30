BERRYVILLE — An addition to the Clarke County Animal Shelter that opened Friday is designed to prevent the spread of illness among cats, dogs and other creatures taking refuge there.
The shelter is on Ramsburg Lane near D.G. Cooley Elementary School west of Berryville. The 1,093-square-foot addition is the facility’s first since opening in 2004.
Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputies frequently bring stray animals to the shelter that they pick up while on duty. The “isolation addition” will enable deputies to drop off strays — which may not be in good health — after business hours without taking them through the section of the shelter where healthy animals are housed.
Chief Deputy Travis Sumption said sheriff’s office employees haven’t yet used the addition. They’re waiting for protocols to be developed, he said.
Barbara Byrd, of the Clarke County Humane Foundation, recalled instances of kennel cough occurring in the shelter. Kennel cough is an upper respiratory infection spread among unvaccinated dogs in confined spaces. Although it’s extremely contagious, it usually isn’t fatal.
Yet while outbreaks are subsiding, “it puts you out of commission for about two weeks,” Byrd said. Animals can’t be adopted out, and new animals can’t be brought into the shelter, she said.
According to Marcella Helinski, the shelter’s lead employee, new animals will stay in the addition until they’re vaccinated and staff are certain they’re in good health.
The addition has approximately 25 cages of various sizes. It also has a cage-like enclosure that’s “large enough to hold a human,” remarked Robina Rich-Bouffault, a Clarke County resident who attended the opening ceremony.
Helinski said the enclosure is designed to accommodate a large dog. She demonstrated how the enclosure, which is on wheels, can be altered in shape and moved around.
Walls and floors in the addition are blue, a color that can help relax nervous critters. Other features include cabinets and counters, a refrigerator, a janitorial sink and long, linear floor drains to make washing and sanitizing the room easy.
“We hope to be able to keep it looking spiffy — not institutional, but friendly,” Byrd said.
The addition has separate food, water and cleaning supplies from the rest of the shelter.
Enough space is available to accommodate meetings and gatherings like Friday’s ceremony.
Basically, “it’s a multi-purpose room,” said Byrd. “It’s a very useful room.”
The addition brings the total size of the shelter, jointly owned by the Clarke County Humane Foundation and the county, to 7,493 square feet.
Donations fully covered the addition’s construction cost of roughly $268,000.
“People have been great” in making donations, Byrd added.
Howard Shockey & Sons Construction of Winchester was the contractor.
Cisco Systems co-founder Sandy Lerner, who is an animal welfare activist and owner of Ayrshire Farm in Upperville, was the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony. Mentioning troubles she experienced while growing up, she recalled that some of her most memorable times were ones spent with animals. She described animals as being “the fundamental pleasure of my life.”
“Animals are so easy to do for,” Lerner said, “and they give back immediately.”
When they’re adopted, animals become “free of worry and free of fear,” she noted.
For anyone wanting a furry friend, the shelter is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Animals waiting to be adopted can be viewed online at petfinder.com.
Donations consistently are needed to keep the shelter operating. Tax-deductible contributions can be mailed to the humane foundation at P.O. Box 713, Berryville VA 22611.
The foundation is a member of the American Humane Society.
