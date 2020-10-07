BERRYVILLE — Grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 recently were awarded to 28 Clarke County businesses to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty businesses submitted requests totaling about $285,000 to the county’s CARES Act Emergency Grant Program. However, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved only $255,982.68 in grants to 28 businesses.
Twenty-two of the grants were for $10,000, the maximum amount that could be sought. Among recipients of that amount were Anytime Fitness, Berryville Dental Associates, Berryville Medical Associates, Berryville Physical Therapy & Wellness, Berryville Treasures, Commonwealth Senior Living, Dr. Dandridge Allen DDS, Fly Home Birdhouses, Karen Walker LMT, Jim’s Country Store, Market Basket and Navigate Edu: Global Education Services.
Other $10,000 recipients were Neatoville Ventures, Neighborhood Italian Kitchen (NIKs), Pine Grove Family Restaurant, Social Graces Ballroom Dance Studio, The Berryville Grille, The Sanctuary Berryville, Thoroughbred Horse Stable/Racing Management, Tiny Toes Dance, Turiya Yoga and Wellness, and Virginia Vistas Greenhouses.
Grant recipients also included Berryville Old Book Shop ($3,811.69), Instinctive Pet ($3,000), Modern Mercantile ($9,627.87), Presto Dinners ($9,160.60), The Goldberg School of Music ($9,329) and Waypoint House ($1,053.52).
The money comes from roughly $2.6 million in federal funds, channeled through the state, that the county received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to put toward local expenses in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be considered for a grant, businesses had to prove they have seen a revenue loss of at least 25% directly attributable to the pandemic, either by an interruption of business or through incurring coronavirus-related expenses.
“These businesses (awarded grants) have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and, hopefully, this support helps them overcome some of their losses,” said Terri Catlett, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Millwood District representative.
“For many, these funds will allow them to keep their doors open,” added county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart. “Not only will they continue to serve our community, but they can now continue to keep their employees.”
Hart previously said she was a little surprised at the small number of businesses that applied for a grant, considering she mailed out almost 1,000 applications.
The supervisors originally budgeted $100,000 for the grant program. The board later increased that amount to cover all requests received by the Sept. 11 deadline and which met qualifications for a grant.
At its Oct. 13 meeting, the supervisors’ finance committee intends to discuss whether enough money remains available for a second round of the grant program near the end of the year, before the federal funds expire.
Catlett, who is on the committee, said the county would like to offer as much assistance as it can because “our small businesses are so important to our local economy through the products and services they offer as well as the employment opportunities they provide.”
For more information about support that the county is able to offer its businesses, contact Hart at 540-955-5107 or email at fhart@clarkecounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.