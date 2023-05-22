BERRYVILLE — Local races on Clarke County ballots for the general election on Nov. 7 are beginning to take shape.
All five members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors are seeking reelection, Chairman David Weiss announced during a recent meeting.
Those include Weiss, who the Buckmarsh District's representative; Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, the Millwood District's representative; White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay; Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, and Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
The Clarke County Republican Committee has nominated Weiss, Catlett, McKay and Lawrence to be its official candidates, county General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said Friday.
According to Bosserman and Weiss, Bass is circulating petitions to get signatures of 125 registered county voters. Virginia law generally requires that in the process of being certified as a local candidate.
Candidates nominated by their political parties don't have to circulate petitions, Bosserman said. However, they must complete other paperwork, including campaign finance documents and statements of economic interest.
"We've done a lot in the past four years" for the betterment of the county and want to continue those efforts, Weiss said in brief remarks at the start of the supervisors meeting. He didn't elaborate.
The Republican Committee has nominated Travis Sumption as its official candidate for sheriff.
Sumption, currently the chief deputy at the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, recently declared his candidacy after Sheriff Tony Roper announced his retirement at the end of this year.
At that time, Roper will complete his fifth four-year term, having served a total of 20 years as sheriff.
If elected, Sumption will become sheriff effective Jan. 1.
The committee also has nominated incumbent Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson, Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams and Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake as its official candidates for those offices.
For county treasurer, the Clarke County Democratic Committee has nominated incumbent Sharon Keeler as its official candidate, Bosserman said.
In Boyce, Mayor Zack Hudson and Town Councilman Floyd Hudson are hoping to keep their seats. Both have been certified as official candidates, having turned in their required petitions and other paperwork. Their names will be on ballots handed out to town voters.
Those are all of the local election contenders in Clarke County who were certified as of Friday. Bosserman mentioned that current members of Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County School Board also are circulating petitions.
Anyone interested in running for a local race has until 7 p.m. June 20 to submit required documents.
