BERRYVILLE — Clarke County and Berryville are settling a lawsuit in which the owner of Mary Hardesty House claims the senior apartment complex was improperly taxed.
The settlement agreement requires the county to issue Berryville United Methodist Housing L.P. (BUMH) a refund of $90,422.18 for overpayment of real estate taxes from 2017 through 2020. It also requires the town to issue the firm a refund of $24,947.32.
After meeting privately Tuesday night to discuss the lawsuit, as allowed under state law, Berryville Town Council approved the agreement in a unanimous vote without discussion.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider the agreement during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon. The agreement is on the board’s consent agenda, therefore it likely will be voted on with no discussion.
County Administrator Chris Boies said the board discussed the agreement in closed session last month. He said the agreement was endorsed by Robert Mitchell, the part-time attorney for both the county and the town.
The suit, initially filed in Clarke County Circuit Court in December and later amended, sought for the localities to correct their real estate assessments for the complex at 218 Mosby Blvd. in Berryville and return taxes paid by the firm in excess of what it should have paid, plus interest.
Under the agreement, the county and town agree to correct their assessments for the property to $4,128,000 for tax years 2017, 2018 and 2019, and $4,280,000 for tax years 2020 and 2021. The latter amount stems from a reassessment of properties countywide.
State code Subsection 58.1-3295 stipulates that matters such as rents received and operating expenses be considered in determining fair-market values for “affordable housing.” The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines that term as housing which a household can obtain for no more than 30% of its income. Housing developers receive tax credits as incentive for keeping rental rates low enough for lower-income households to afford.
The Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is responsible for assessing taxes on properties countywide, including those in Berryville and Boyce, the county’s two incorporated towns. The office contracts with Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd., based in Daleville, to have real estate reassessments done every four years.
Boies said, to his understanding, Wampler-Eanes was not aware that Mary Hardesty House is classified as affordable housing.
Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
A request for comment left for an administrator on the office answering machine at Mary Hardesty House wasn’t returned. A recorded message stated that the office was closed.
Asked to comment on the settlement agreement, Berryville Town Manager Keith Dalton said “the plaintiff (BUMH) made a claim. We (town officials) discussed it with the plaintiff and our attorney. We determined it was in the town’s best interest to settle” the suit. He declined further comment on it.
Dalton said, however, the town will pay its $24,947.32 refund using contingency monies within its general fund.
The county and town have 30 days, following their approvals of the agreement, to make their payments in full.
As part of the agreement, the localities agree their tax bills for the Mary Hardesty House property in 2022 and 2023 will be based on the current $4,280,000 assessment. BUMH agrees to waive and release all claims for interest on the refunds, as well as to submit to the court a dismissal order for the suit.
