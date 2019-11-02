Name: Bev B. McKay Jr.
Running for: Clarke County Board of Supervisors White Post District seat (unopposed)
Age: 67
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Farmer
Education: Clarke County High School, bachelor's degree in animal sciences from Virginia Tech
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Lived in the White Post and nearby Millwood areas all of his life.
What makes you the best candidate? I try not to ever lose sight that it's taxpayer money (that the county spends), and I always make myself accessible to everyone to listen to their ideas and opinions.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,700 annually/four-year term
Note: McKay has represented the White Post District since 2012.
