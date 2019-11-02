Name: Mary Costello Daniel
Running for: Clarke County Board of Supervisors Berryville District seat (unopposed)
Age: 51
Political affiliation: Democratic
Occupation: Lawyer
Education: University of Virginia undergraduate, TC Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 24 years
What makes you the best candidate? My experience in identifying problems, developing solutions and communicating issues and information on all levels.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,700 annually/four-year term
Note: Daniel has represented the Berryville District since 2016.
