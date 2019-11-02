Name: Terri Trimble Catlett
Running for: Clarke County Board of Supervisors Millwood District seat (unopposed)
Age: 59
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Veterinarian
Education: Bachelor's in zoology and doctor of veterinary medicine degrees from The Ohio State University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Millwood District resident for 17 years; Clarke County resident for 23 years
What makes you the best candidate? My time on the Board of Supervisors has given me more experience to understand the needs of Clarke County and how the Board of Supervisors works for the citizens. Clarke County is a unique and special community, one that I value and want to work for and support.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,700 annually/four-year term
Note: Catlett has represented the Millwood District since 2016. She is seeking her second term.
