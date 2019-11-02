Name: William A. "Bill" Houck Jr.
Running for: Clarke County Board of Supervisors Russell District seat
Age: 76
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Retired physician
Education: University of Virginia School of Medicine
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 41 years
What makes you the best candidate? Past experience on the Clarke County School Board has given insight into local issues and how to work with local, state and federal officials to handle them.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,700 annually/four-year term
