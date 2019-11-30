BERRYVILLE — The studio audience at an episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos" that aired Sunday night thought a Clarke County boy's video was one of the better ones featured.
Trenton Wright's video, filmed six years ago when he was 3, showed his failed attempt to do a backflip from a diving board.
In a competition that is part of the show, Wright's video was not one of the prize winners, but it received an honorable mention, according to his grandmother, Carolyn Clotzman.
In the video, Trenton was trying to avoid the board, but he hit it and then bounced off his back, causing him to somersault into the swimming pool.
Now 9, Trenton has since learned how to do backflips and become a good swimmer, Clotzman said.
About two dozen videos were shown during Sunday night's episode, she said.
Trenton is the son of Jessica Wright and Jeremy Wright, both of Berryville. He is a fourth-grader at D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
