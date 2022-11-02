WOODSTOCK — Clarke County High School’s boys’ and girls’ teams both took home first-place trophies in the Region 2B cross country championships on Wednesday at Central High School.
The Eagles advanced both squads to the Class 2 championships to be held Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Led by Teya Starley’s second-place finish, the Clarke County girls amassed 37 points to defend their title. Central (53) finished second and Strasburg (80) took third to earn the other two state berths. The top five individuals not on a qualifying team also earned spots in the state meet.
Starley covered the three-mile course in 19 minutes, 9 seconds, finishing just four seconds behind race-winner Claire Keefe of Strasburg. Starley was the lone Eagle runner to earn All-Region honors by finishing in the Top 10, but her teammates crossed in a solid pack as the defending state champions took the crown.
Abigail Cochran (12th, 21:31), Elena Stroot (13th, 21:33), Aubrey Wagner (14th, 21:51) and Saniyah Cauldwell (16th, 22:09) completed the Eagles’ scoring and Ashby Hunt (17th, 22:12) followed. Stroot, Wagner, Cauldwell and Hunt are all freshmen.
“We wanted Teya to go out and run with Claire [Keefe],” said Clarke County coach Jeff Webster, who was named Region 2B girls’ and boys’ Coach of the Year after the meet. “Those guys are such competitive runners and they’re good friends too, which is really awesome. So we just kind of let them go at it and they just bring out the best in each other.
“Obviously we’re very thrilled with our freshmen for gaining race experience and just looking forward to next week at the state meet.”
The Clarke County boys, second in the region and state meet last year, brought home the title with a dominant performance. Led by Cal Beckett’s runner-up finish, the Eagles placed four runners in the Top 9 and all five scoring runners in the Top 12 for 27 points. Madison County (41) was second and East Rockingham (64) took third.
Beckett, who did not run in the recent Bull Run District meet, covered the course in 16:32. Luray’s Davey Johnson dusted the field with a time of 16:01.
Also scoring for the Eagles were: Jackson Ellis (fourth, 17:01), James Casey (eighth, 17:29), Matthew Stroot (ninth, 17:33) and Burns Beckett (12th, 17:46).
“I’m just really happy with James Casey and Matthew Stroot,” Webster said. “We really recognize the importance of our No. 3 and 4 runners. They are very consistent and they did great today. It was nice having Cal back in the lineup and for him and Jackson to break up that front running pack from Madison County. So we really counted on Cal and Jackson to break up that front pack and then really leaned on our No. 3, 4 and 5 runners to do the heavy lifting.”
The Eagles will take some momentum into the state meet.
“We’re very optimistic for the guys,” Webster said. “It’s nice to have them back together and progressing. Getting healthy is the key for them. The girls just continue to improve. So we’re very optimistic there, but we’re also very realistic that there’s some good teams in the Southwest and we’re going to have our hands full next week — that’s for sure.”
— The Northern Virginia Daily’s Tommy Keeler Jr. contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.