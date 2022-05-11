WOODSTOCK — They’re 13-0. They’ve allowed just two goals all season, and they just defeated arguably their toughest district opponent for a second time.
The Clarke County boys’ soccer team rolled to a 3-0 Bull Run District win at Central on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (13-0, 11-0) started slow. They didn’t have their first shot on goal until 15 minutes into the first half, despite dominating the possession for most of the contest. However, once the Eagles settled in, they were able to create chances and capitalize on them.
Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said one of the reasons for the slow start was a slightly different starting lineup. Freshman defender Brody Murphy missed the game due to an illness and senior defender Colin Moran was unable to play due to injury. Casey said any time he changes up the back five, everyone has to adjust.
“Once they got settled in, they were great tonight,” he said.
At the 15-minute mark, midfielder Menes Ajyeman sent a lead ball to Christopher LeBlanc, who headed the ball toward the middle of the field to give Caleb Neiman a shooting opportunity. Neiman’s shot was stopped by a sliding Aiden Mercer.
Mercer made several saves in the game, including two more on shots in the next two minutes. Clarke County broke through in the 17-minute mark when LeBlanc beat a defender with his first touch and then bent the ball around Mercer, who had come out to challenge him.
LeBlanc credited Ajyeman for the pass that set up the goal. “He played a beautiful through ball,” LeBlanc said.
The Eagles’ second goal came with five minutes left in the half as Neiman put a tight shot past Mercer after an assist from Ajyeman.
LeBlanc tacked on the third and final Clarke goal with 22 minutes remaining in the game, booting in a pass from Ajyeman. “I was yelling for the ball the whole time,” LeBlanc said.
Ajyeman was able to find him. With Mercer again out to challenge the shooter, LeBlanc flipped the ball over the keeper with a gentle touch to get the goal.
Central did have a few chances, but were unable to finish them against Clarke’s stingy defense. Nine minutes into the game, Michael Williams was able to force a defensive turnover, but his shot sailed just barely over the goal.
In the second half, Gerardo Perez outran Clarke’s defense and was the first to get to one of Mercer’s punts. His first touch caused the Eagles’ keeper Kyler Darlington out of position, but he was unable to finish as the shot sailed just over the net.
“If a couple things go a different way, it’s at least a closer result,” Central coach John Trelawny said. “We’ve always had this game in particular circled on our calendar knowing we were their main competition in the district and the region.”
While the win was satisfying, both Casey and LeBlanc said the Eagles, a state semifinalist last spring, have bigger goals.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Casey said of the season as a whole, “But we are working really, really hard to make sure what happened in the postseason last year, doesn’t happen again.”
Casey added that playing tough local teams like Class 3A Waynesboro, and Bull Run District opponents like Strasburg and Central can help with that. And with 22 players on the roster, the Eagles are able to scrimmage against each other.
“It gives us an edge in the way we can train,” Casey explained.
Ending the season with a win, not a loss, and bringing a state title to Berryville is the ultimate goal.
“This year we plan on finishing it,” LeBlanc said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.