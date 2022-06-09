After losing in the Conference 35 semifinals in head coach Patrick Casey’s first year in 2017, the Clarke County boys’ soccer program has progressed to advancing to semifinal play in Region 2B (2018 and 2019) and in Class 2 (2021 after the season was canceled in 2020).
After falling to eventual state champion Nandua 3-1 to end last year’s previously perfect season, the Eagles have no interest in waiting another year to take a step forward as a program.
“We were in the state semifinal last year, and we know how bad it hurt to lose at that stage,” said Casey in a phone interview on Wednesday. “We just want to make sure the guys are leaving everything out on the field for every single game now. There’s no holding back anymore, no rotating guys to keep them fresh.
“We’re going to play as hard as we can for the next 80 minutes against Radford. Hopefully, we get a shot at the final this year. The goal is to take care of Radford, and anything can happen after that. We’re keeping the boys positive, keeping them fired up, and hungry for more.”
After playing at their home Feltner Stadium in last year’s Class 2 semifinals, the Region 2B champion Eagles (22-0) will take on Region 2C runner-up Radford (16-4-1) at a neutral site artificial turf surface, Spartan Field in Salem, for this year’s semifinal matchup.
The matchup kicks off at 11 a.m. following the 9 a.m. semifinal at Spartan Field between Region 2A champion Nandua (15-1) and Region 2C champion Glenvar, which has posted a 3-0 record vs. Radford this year. The two semifinal winners meet at 10 a.m. at Spartan Field in Saturday’s state championship.
With nine returning All-Region selections and just three seniors lost to graduation, the Eagles were expected to have another outstanding year in 2022. But in several ways, the team looks a lot different.
For starters, senior Caleb Neiman has gone from being a center back anchor of an Eagles’ defense that allowed 10 goals in 12 games last year to the area’s leading scorer with 44 goals, 14 of which have come in six postseason games.
Casey said the Eagles came into the season planning on keeping Neiman on defense. But the senior — who also has 10 assists — felt he could help the team more by playing at the top of the Eagles’ formation. Clarke County lost its two leading scorers last year in Justin Toone (31 goals) and Brendan Haun (21 goals).
“He was very adamant he could do it,” Casey said. “We were pretty resistant to it at the start because he was so important to us at the center back position. He was our vocal leader back there, organizer. He did such a good job for us back there that we were worried about pulling him out.
“In the preseason, he proved to us he could do it. We were looking for goals and he was providing them. We decided to let it roll and see what happened, and it ended up working out beautifully.”
Casey noted the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year is still just as vocal at organizing the team even though he’s at a new position.
“He’s shown he can play anywhere and be successful,” said Casey, who added that Neiman has played out wide for his club team Blue Ridge United.
Another big change for the Eagles is having senior Region 2B First Team selection Menes Ajyeman in the midfield. Just 16 years old and having skipped two grades, Ajyeman is playing high school ball with Clarke County for the first time and ranks second on the team in points. He has 15 goals and an area-best 25 assists. Casey and Ajyeman’s teammates raved about his ability to find his teammates earlier this year following a game against Mountain View.
Ajyeman said the combination of Clarke County’s success last year and a change in club teams that keeps him closer to Clarke County — Ajyeman used to play in Bethesda, Md., and now plays for West Virginia Soccer in Martinsburg — resulted in his decision to join up with the Eagles.
“It’s been good,” said Ajyeman after Tuesday’s 3-0 state quarterfinal win over Bruton. “It’s fun. I’m friends with a lot of the players. We have a nice team bond.”
Clarke County does a pretty good job of spreading the wealth for a team with a 44-goal player. The Eagles are averaging 7.1 goals per game and also feature All-Region First Team selections Chris LeBlanc (junior forward, 17 goals, 10 assists); Charlie Frame (junior midfielder, nine goals, nine assists); and Leo Morris (junior forward, 16 goals, 11 assists); and Second Team selections Oakley Staples (junior forward, 11 goals, 13 assists) and Cal Beckett (sophomore midfielder, nine goals, eight assists). Freshman Brody Murphy stands out defensively in the midfield.
With just four goals allowed and 19 shutouts, Clarke County’s defense has been outstanding and features First Team All-Region selections Jesus Ramirez (a senior who will play for NCAA Division III Ferrum College next year) and sophomore Joe Ziercher in the middle. Second Team All-Region selection Ben Fulmer, a junior, and senior Colin Moran man the outside spots.
Behind them all year has been junior goalkeeper Kyler Darlington, which wasn’t necessarily going to be the plan coming into the season.
Darlington played soccer as a forward in Clarke County’s JV program in eighth grade in 2019, but Casey said the standout running back and linebacker decided to focus on preparing for football last spring after COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 season.
The Eagles have three goalkeepers on their roster, and Casey said he planned on having Darlington start the year as a field player. But junior Porter Murphy hasn’t been healthy most of the year, and Darlington seized the opportunity to start.
“He was enthusiastic [about playing goalkeeper] and wanted to do it,” Casey said. “We knew he had good hands as a running back for the football team and was athletic, and he was willing to learn. Being coachable is 90 percent of the battle with that.”
Casey said the Eagles have benefited greatly from goalkeeper coach Marc Herman, who volunteered his services after moving into the area and joined the staff this year. Herman played in high school at Yorktown (class of 2002), in college at Air Force before suffering an injury, transferred to Wyoming to play club ball, and has had significant club coaching experience since.
The Eagles have had to juggle their lineup because of injuries this year, but they’ve made it work.
“We didn’t really get our first 11 dialed in until very, very late in the year,” Casey said. ‘It’s still even hard for us to say what’s the best group out there. It’s very situational game-by-game. We decide what’s best based on the opponent that we’re playing.”
Clarke County feels it also benefited greatly from playing just their third non-Bull Run District opponent of the year in Bruton. Radford — which defeated 2021 Class 2 state finalist and Region 2D champion Graham 7-3 in the quarterfinals — should provide another good test. The Bobcats are led by first-year head coach Clark Ramsey, who used to be an assistant at Class 4 Blacksburg before coming to Radford in 2018.
The Bobcats have outscored their opponents 70-36 (3.3 goals per game, 1.7 goals against) and are balanced offensively. Junior striker Evan Rupe has 12 goals, three assists, sophomore striker/wing player Elijah Kelly has 10 goals and two assists, and six other players have at least 15 points (two points for a goal, one point for an assist).
Clarke County has yet to play on an artificial turf field this year, but Casey said many of their players have experience on it through club soccer. The Eagles were planning on trying to practice on a turf field with their underclassmen near Salem on Thursday. The seniors weren’t scheduled to leave with their parents until after the graduation ceremonies that start at 6 p.m.
Casey feels Clarke County’s possession-style game should serve them well on turf. In general, the Eagles plan on going with the same approach that’s worked all season.
“When we do what we do well, other teams haven’t been able to handle it up to this point,” he said. “We’re going to keep moving on with that same philosophy, making sure we cover the spaces we need to cover, and are challenging to play against.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.