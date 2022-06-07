BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys’ soccer team described Tuesday’s Class 2 state quarterfinal — just the Eagles’ third game of the year against a non-Bull Run District team — as “a wake-up call.”
The Eagles might have taken a little longer to get going than they wanted to against Bruton. But all that mattered is that they aced the challenge in front of them, and they can’t wait to set their alarms on Thursday for a trip they’ve been dreaming about for a year.
Clarke County scored all of its goals in the last 14 minutes in a 3-0 win over Region 2A runner-up Bruton on Tuesday at Feltner Stadium to earn a spot in Friday’s state semifinals at Spartan Field in Salem. The Eagles (22-0) will leave Thursday for their trip that will involve either a 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. game against Radford, a 7-3 winner over Graham on Tuesday.
The Eagles saw their perfect season end in last year’s state semifinals against Nandua, the eventual state champion that repeated as Region 2A champions this year. Obviously, Clarke County badly wanted to advance to this year’s Class 2 Spring Jubilee in Salem after that stunning defeat.
“We know how hard it was last year, how much it hurt,” said junior forward Oakley Staples, who headed in senior midfielder Menes Ajyeman’s corner kick in the 66th minute for the opening goal. “I’ve watched the film of the Nandua game, and it hurt. It sucked. We’re going to focus on the semifinals, but the main goal is that ring. Hopefully, we can come home with it.”
The Eagles showed in the first half that they were the more talented team, but the Panthers are a quality team that showed it more than deserved to be playing in the state quarters. Now 9-11-1, Bruton’s record is deceiving as a result of having lost eight games to schools in larger classifications.
The Eagles ended the first half with an 8-3 shot edge, but Ajyeman — who scored the second goal — was the first person to call the first half against an unfamiliar foe “a wake-up call.” Clarke County very nearly fell behind in the 32nd minute when Carlos Juarez fired an open shot on a bouncing ball high from 10 yards out.
“In the first half, it was all hectic,” Ajyeman said. “They had a couple chances to score.”
Clarke County coach Patrick Casey would later echo Ajyeman’s “wake-up call” sentiment.
“It was a struggle. The first half was rough,” Casey said. “We didn’t play our game and [Bruton] came out and played really hard. We weren’t prepared for it.”
Casey said the Eagles discussed adjustments in the second half, both in terms of tactics and attitude.
“We talked a lot about working off the ball for your teammates and being more positive with what we’re doing on the ball,” Casey said. “In the second half, we got guys moving better off the ball, we got guys receiving passes in more dangerous areas. It was more work rate, and just keeping their heads up, and picking each other up rather than putting each other down.”
Clarke County might have scored earlier if it had faced a weaker goalkeeper, but sophomore Emmet Robinson made nine saves in an exceptional performance for the Panthers. He made spectacular ones against Leo Morris in the 53rd and 60th minutes by making full extensions with his arms on shots just inside the box, diving to the ground to deflect the second one out for a corner.
A corner kick in the 66th minute finally allowed Clarke County to celebrate. Ajyeman played a ball to the far left post, and Staples headed it toward goal from around the top of the goal box.
“I saw [the cross] was back post, and I saw [Caleb] Neiman was in front of me,” Staples said. “It just passed over his head, and I knew I was the only one there, so I had to get some type of touch on it, which was my head.”
The ball did not go in clean. It deflected off a Bruton player, and Staples said it went off the Panther’s hand, so he immediately called for the violation. That possible hand ball wound up being irrelevant. The ball trickled over the goal line after the contact, allowing Clarke County to celebrate.
“I didn’t even realize it was a goal until everyone started screaming, and I just went crazy,” Staples said, “It was great. The adrenaline I got was crazy, and I think it really picked up the whole team’s momentum.”
Clarke County — which outshot Bruton 10-3 in the second half — would make it 2-0 when Ajyeman ripped a shot from the top of the 18 after the Panthers couldn’t clear a corner. About 90 seconds later, Charlie Frame fed Neiman for a breakaway goal, The senior forward had his initial shot blocked, but he quickly knocked in the rebound.
“This is like [the best] competition we played, so first half we were getting kind of frustrated,” Ajyeman said. “We just trusted the process, kept going at it, and it worked out.”
While Clarke County’s attack improved, the Eagles’ defense was even better in the second half than it was in the first. Kyler Darlington made three saves in the team’s 19th shutout of the year. He was fronted by center backs Jesus Ramirez and Joe Ziercher and outside backs Colin Moran and Ben Fulmer.
“The back five is fantastic,” Casey said. “Joe and Jesus are really clicking, and Colin and Ben were fantastic tonight again with getting forward and giving us that relief. This is Kyler’s first year playing goalie, and to get to a state semifinal for him is a huge achievement. He got put under more pressure tonight than he has all year, and he came out with a clean sheet. I couldn’t ask for any more.”
The Eagles can’t wait to see how much more they can accomplish after their road trip Thursday.
“We’re going to Salem, baby,” Staples said. “We’re going to Salem.”
