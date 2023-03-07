BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s proposed budget for the approaching fiscal year includes slight reductions in the tax rates for real estate and vehicles.
It also gives the county’s four schools $700,000 in extra local revenue. But that’s significantly less than the school division is seeking for fiscal 2024, which will start on July 1.
Revenue and expenditure amounts are balanced in the spending plan, which reduces the real estate rate by a penny to 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a home valued at $150,000 would see their annual tax bill drop from $915 to $900.
The personal property tax rate is proposed to drop by 5%, from $4.496 to $4.2712 per $100 of assessment. Funds the county receives each year through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act will further reduce amounts people owe on their vehicles.
Last fall, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors set a goal of reducing those rates for fiscal 2024. Supervisors voiced concerns about inflation and increases in grocery and utility costs hitting average families hard in their wallets.
The rate reductions would cost the county an estimated $361,000 in revenue.
However, other revenue sources — including taxes on lodging, cigarettes and foods prepared in restaurants and stores — are either meeting or exceeding expectations in the current budget year, said County Administrator Chris Boies. Anticipated revenue increases from some of those sources should help the county overcome the losses from reducing the tax rates, he said.
Despite tough economic conditions in recent years, county finances are “very strong,” Boies said.
That doesn’t mean the county will go on a spending spree, though. It always budgets conservatively, officials maintain.
“We’ve always been careful to only buy things we can afford,” said Boies.
Clarke County Public Schools asked for $17,021,499 in local funds, an increase of $1,047,266 from the current year. Yet the school division is budgeted to receive only $16,674,233. That’s $347,266 less than requested.
School officials say the extra money is needed to help cover higher operating costs and urgent needs, including the hiring of more elementary school teachers and raising teachers’ salaries to make them more competitive with surrounding school districts.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop was to outline the schools’ budget request to the supervisors Monday night.
Bishop was made aware that the schools are budgeted to get less than they want, Boies said.
“Based on the board’s objectives” to lower the tax rates, he said, “there wasn’t quite enough to cover the schools’ full request.”
At 5:30 p.m. today, the supervisors’ Finance Committee will scrutinize the budget proposal. If it’s recommended to give the schools more money, supervisors have various options, Boies said, including abandoning the tax rate reductions, reducing the amounts of the reductions and/or making cuts to various line-item expenses throughout the spending plan.
“The balanced budget proposal is just the starting point” in figuring out the county’s finances for the new fiscal year, he said.
A 7% salary increase is proposed by the General Assembly’s House of Delegates and Senate for state-supported positions that comprise roughly 42% of the county’s workforce of about 120 employees. The proposed budget includes $600,000 to give all other county personnel raises of the same percentage.
“This kinds of puts us in a spot,” Boies said of the lawmakers’ proposal. Out of fairness, he said, “we don’t want to give some employees a lesser percentage (raise) than others, especially those who work within the same department.”
In February, the supervisors approved revisions to the county’s pay scale for the first time since it was adopted almost a decade ago. On July 1, each of the scale’s 35 pay grades will see 10% spikes in the minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries for specific jobs. The proposed budget includes $20,000 to boost the pay of employees currently at minimum levels. That’s in addition to any general pay increase — 7%, or more or less — they receive.
About $116,000 is budgeted to cover an expected 10% increase in employee health insurance premiums.
“Anything above this (percentage) would be the responsibility of the employee” to pay, said Boies.
Money also is budgeted to purchase various devices that officials say are needed to upgrade firefighting, rescue and law-enforcement equipment.
