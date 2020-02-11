BERRYVILLE — A 9.5-cent real estate tax rate reduction is part of Clarke County’s proposed $44.3 million budget for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean homeowners will be paying less in taxes.
Clarke’s current real estate tax rate is 71 cents per $100 of assessed value. At that rate, the owner of a house assessed at $150,000 receives an annual tax bill for $1,065.
The fiscal year 2021 spending plan proposes reducing the rate to 61.5 cents per $100. That normally means the homeowner’s tax bill would drop to $922.50, a savings of $142.50.
However, Clarke’s latest reassessment — completed last fall — revealed fair market values for homes rose by 15% to 20% during the previous four years, depending on the magisterial districts where the structures are located. The latest assessment values were based solely on real estate sales in 2019.
Virginia law requires localities, after they finish reassessments, to adjust their real estate tax rates so the resulting revenue is no more than 101 percent of the money generated in the previous year. If they want to collect more revenue, they must declare a proposed tax increase, as well as advertise and hold a public hearing.
Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge, who oversees county finances, told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday that the “revenue neutral” tax rate would be 61 cents per $100. The additional half-cent proposed would “bring us some additional revenue” while complying with state law, he said.
County officials anticipate collecting $14,923,311 in real estate tax revenue in the upcoming financial year, an increase of $210,708 from the current year, the budget proposal shows.
The vehicle tax rate is proposed to remain at $4.496 per $100 of assessed value, with funds that the county receives through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act reducing the amounts that car and truck owners actually must pay. The machinery and tools tax rate is proposed to remain at $1.25 per $100.
Expenditures in the proposed budget total $44,311,344, an increase of $936,862 from the current year. Yet revenues total only $43,622,585. That is an increase of $838,809 from the year that will end on June 30. Still, it reflects an overall deficit of $98,053 for which the county plans to dip into reserve funds to make up.
In addition to taxes, the county receives revenue from sources such as fees for services, the state and federal governments and grants.
Local funding of $17,509,513 is proposed for the Clarke County Public Schools, an increase of $105,064. The school division requested an increase of $395,609.
Judge said the main reasons for the budgeted increase are a proposed 5% employee pay raise and an expected 5% spike in health insurance costs. He said, though, that county officials recently learned from the insurance provider there will be no cost increase.
It will take the supervisors at least a month to scrutinize the spending plan, board Chairman David Weiss said.
As far as spending, “we’ll take a conservative approach, as we always do,” while trying to meet the crucial needs of all county departments, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
It’s too soon to determine whether the recommended tax rates will be adopted, or the supervisors will recommend a tax increase.
“We have to work through (determine) what we really need before we talk about tax increases,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s vice chairman.
Monday night, the supervisors’ Finance Committee began meeting with department heads to discuss their specific funding requests.
