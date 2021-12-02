BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools needs more state funding to boost teacher salaries, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Higher salaries would help the school division recruit new teachers and keep existing ones, he said.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday presented its legislative priority list for 2022 to state lawmakers representing the county. The presentation came as lawmakers prepare for the General Assembly session that will begin Jan. 12.
Various educational matters are on the list, including a need for lawmakers to “support a significant investment in funds earmarked for teacher salary increases.”
Salaries are a major factor in being able to compete with other local school divisions for new personnel, Bishop told The Winchester Star on Wednesday.
The Clarke County School Board and the supervisors strive to increase salaries each year, he said.
“But it is difficult for us to compete with some of our neighbors,” Bishop said.
Last year, Bishop said, “we lost a number of employees ... who took jobs to the east and increased their (annual) salary by $15,000 to $20,000.”
On several occasions, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin expressed intentions to increase teachers’ salaries, Bishop said.
Yet “the challenge for the coming budget cycle,” he said, “will be to provide an increase that keeps pace with the current Consumer Price Index ... currently hovering above 5%.”
Another desire on the priority list is for the state to commit more funding to its Standards of Quality (SOQs) for education. Those include graduation and school accreditation requirements plus efforts to ensure that students from all socioeconomic and racial backgrounds have equal educational opportunities, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website.
And, county officials want efforts to revise the local composite index (LCI) put on hold while school divisions and communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the list shows.
The index is a calculation used to determine a division’s ability to pay SOQ-related costs.
If the state is going to impose “universal standards,” Bishop said, “a locality should not be forced to fund more than its share.”
For several state budget cycles, Clarke County’s LCI has exceeded Loudoun’s, he said.
Loudoun County is “widely recognized as one of the wealthiest localities in the United States,” he mentioned.
Clarke is a rural county, comprised mostly of farmland and woods, with a population of about 14,500. In comparison, Loudoun’s population is about 420,000.
When LCIs for the new budget cycle were announced recently, Clarke’s dropped by 0.0001%, Bishop said.
“In theory, this means that CCPS will receive additional state dollars,” he said. “But in reality, the (extra) amount of money will be negligible.”
The supervisors’ list recommends that the state make teacher licensing requirements “more flexible to enhance the availability of qualified teachers and to address the growing teacher shortage.”
Local school divisions nationwide are facing unprecedented teacher shortages, Bishop said.
“Although CCPS was able to fill all of our vacancies for the current year, many other school divisions in our region were not,” he said.
Making it easier for other types of career professionals to enter teaching would help lessen the shortage, he maintains.
“There is a pathway,” Bishop continued. “But it can often be difficult to navigate.”
Also suggested is eliminating a “support staff cap” implemented as a cost-cutting measure.
The cap was enacted during the Great Recession — the period between December 2007 and June 2009 when America saw one of its worst economic declines.
Support staff includes teacher’s assistants, clerical employees, bus drivers and cafeteria workers, among others, according to the National Education Association.
Bishop said the cap was intended to be “a quick and easy way to cut costs in the state and local budgets.”
“However,” he said, “school divisions realized the value of our support staff and covered the expense locally without state funding.”
“It is important for our legislators to realize that these are valuable positions in our schools and are deserving of some state financial support,” he added.
