Clarke County High School has canceled all athletic activities through Sunday, Eagles director of athletics Casey Childs said Thursday.
Childs said the reason behind the decision was “an abundance of caution” and did not provide any other details. He said there will be more information “as it becomes available.”
As a result of the decision, today’s football game at Page County was canceled and will not be made up.
Clarke County’s golf team was scheduled to play in a quad match in Luray on Thursday, but the Eagles did not participate. That was the only other interscholastic competition for Clarke County that was on the schedule from Thursday until Sunday.
The Eagles next scheduled interscholastic athletic events are on Tuesday, when the golf team plays Stonewall Jackson at Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal and the volleyball team hosts Luray. The football team’s next scheduled game is next Friday at home against Strasburg.
According to the Daily News-Record, Page County is attempting to find a replacement football opponent in the hopes of playing Saturday or Monday.
