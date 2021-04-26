BERRYVILLE — Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Clarke County High School are excelling beyond the state’s goals for the programs.
Agriculture, health services, marketing and engineering/technology are among the courses of study. CTE also has a cooperative education component in which students can get paid jobs using skills they’ve learned in the classroom.
During the past academic year, 95% of CTE students at the high school earned a state-recognized credential, exceeding the statewide target of 65%. Furthermore, 58% of the students participated in a work-based learning experience, surpassing the target of 10%, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Through CTE, students not only become competent at jobs, but also learn “soft skills” they need to navigate their way through the career world, Bishop said.
Four students shared their experiences with the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
As a rising, first-generation college student, “my family couldn’t give me a lot of advice on future career choices,” senior Hannah Ventura said.
CTE enabled her to explore her options.
“Learning what you don’t like (to do) is as important as learning what you do like,” Ventura said.
She’s taking business and marketing classes at CCHS, and she plans to attend the University of Virginia and major in business after she graduates.
Watching medical dramas on television made senior Maria Sonoski want to pursue a medical career. CTE gave her the opportunity to work at a nursing home in Winchester.
“I met a lot of people with different life stories,” Sonoski said.
She initially believed that she wanted to become a doctor. But she now thinks she would rather become a nurse so she can care for people from different backgrounds, she said.
Sonoski, who also plans to attend U.Va., said that after working for a while in nursing, she may go back to school to become a family nurse practitioner.
The students said that along with jobs skills, they also have learned skills they will need when applying and interviewing for jobs. Preparing resumes is an example.
They’re acquiring life skills, too.
Sophomore Daniel Heath — who is interested in becoming a diesel mechanic — said he’s learned how to write checks and maintain a checkbook.
Another sophomore, Keira Rohrback, has learned to be careful when posting things online.
“You want to keep it positive on your social media platforms,” said Rohrback. Don’t post things that you wouldn’t want a potential future employer to see, she indicated.
Rohrback, a basketball player at CCHS, didn’t specify any career she’s interested in pursuing. She said, though, she plans to go to college, and she hopes to play basketball there.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said students now have more opportunities to explore careers than they did when he was in high school about 20 years ago.
At CCHS, “we’re excited to see where they’re heading” in the future, Principal Dana Waring said of the four students who spoke.
Learning about careers with different educational requirements is part of CTE.
“Communities often focus on preparing students to attend college,” Bishop said. Yet there are many jobs that pay well and can be personally fulfilling that require less than a four-year degree, he acknowledged.
“We want to promote all careers as (being) important,” he said.
In deciding what CTE programs to offer, Bishop said, the high school surveyed past students about their career interests. Ones with the most demand, and which the school division could afford, were pursued. Start-up costs for some, such as culinary arts, were determined to be too costly.
The division is spending $668,369 in local funds in the current academic year toward CTE expenses, including teacher salaries, materials, supplies and equipment, said Bishop. Some federal and state funds also are earmarked to buy equipment and help students earn credentials, he said.
“In an ideal world,” he continued, “each of our students would have an opportunity to pursue a career interest through coursework while in high school regardless of the number of students who shared the same career goal. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to offer programs that serve small numbers of students” due to limited resources.
Yet he believes Clarke County has unique CTE programs.
For instance, unlike those in many localities, “our programs at CCHS are all in-house and not offered in a separate school facility,” Bishop said. That permits some crossover to occur among different curricula, he said.
Having limited resources means, however, partnering to provide students certain programs. One such partner is Lord Fairfax Community College, which helped to develop the Industrial Maintenance Technician and Emergency Medical Technician programs, Bishop said.
“We will continue to pursue partnerships with other local education institutions” to give students as many opportunities as possible, he said.
