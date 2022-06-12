centerpiece
Clarke County celebrates boys' soccer state title
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest AP News
- Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe
- Retired general resigns as head of Brookings Institution think tank amid FBI investigation into Qatar lobbying
- Prominent Democratic operative Joe Grandmaison dies at 79
- Projections: French President Macron’s centrists expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting
- Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump
- NATO chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism
- Spearman wants annual fund to build SC schools in poor areas
- Latino activism leads in grassroot efforts on climate change
- 91,000 South Carolina ballots already cast in early voting
- NATO Chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism
Local News
- Millbrook High School's Class of 2022 emerges 'stronger and better than ever'
- Miri's Haven honors namesake by helping older dogs in need
- Former teacher details journey from classroom to comedy clubs
- Election officials: Redistricting has some voters confused about their congressional district
- Ready to rummage
- Virginia ranked No. 16 in LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index
- City seeking specialist to oversee benefits for refugees
- Community Leadership Program grads urged to make local impact
- Stephens City officials want to meet with VDOT to discuss traffic woes
- 'We did it': James Wood's Class of 2022 earns diplomas
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.