Clarke County celebrates boys' soccer state title

State champs

The Clarke County High School boys' soccer team defeated Glenvar 3-2 on Saturday at Spartan Field in Salem to capture the Virginia High School League Class 2 championship. The Eagles went 24-0 to capture the program's first state title since 2006. For more coverage of the game, see Page B1. 

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

