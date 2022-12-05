BERRYVILLE — Damp weather didn't damper enthusiasm for the Clarke County Christmas Parade in downtown Berryville on Saturday.
Rain that began overnight moved out of the area sooner than meteorologists had anticipated. When the fire siren sounded promptly at noon, the parade made its way down Main Street.
Approximately 60 entries were in this year's event, organized by Berryville Main Street, a group promoting downtown revitalization and development.
Numerous young people participated. Among them were Clarke County High School students and members of various 4-H clubs, the Clarke County Soccer League, the Blue Ridge Studio for the Performing Arts and the Berryville Baptist Rascals youth ministry. Boy Scout Troop 34 also took part.
Music was among the entertainment. In addition to the high school's marching band, the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums corps performed. An antique vehicle transported and old-time pipe organ that played for spectators.
Many people on vehicles and floats threw candy and other goodies as spectators cheered for them.
The procession included many vehicles from emergency services organizations within the region, including the John H. Enders, Boyce and Blue Ridge volunteer fire companies.
As is customary, the feature attraction was a visit from Santa Claus, who culminated the parade while riding atop Enders' antique 1965 Mack pumper truck.
Sydnei Eachus of Winchester enjoyed seeing Santa, but the old truck piqued her interest.
"I've never seen a fire truck that old before," said Eachus.
Berryville residents have another opportunity to see Santa before he starts crawling down chimneys on Christmas Eve.
An Enders crew will ride him around town on the company's ladder truck starting around dusk on Dec. 17. Adorned with holiday lights, the truck will travel down most every street, Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold said.
The parade seemed to be a good time for all who attended.
"It was fun and bigger than normal," said Ginger McClellan of Berryville. And, "the kids got a lot of candy!"
"Best day ever!" a little girl was overheard exclaiming as she walked up West Main Street with her mom.
