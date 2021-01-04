Clarke County High School will begin interscholastic winter sports competition on Friday with boys' and girls' basketball games after getting clearance from Clarke County Public Schools at Monday night's School Board meeting.
No one made a motion to postpone winter sports during Monday's special meeting, so no vote on the season was held. CCPS Chair Monica Singh-Smith stated at the end of the 75-minute special session that "as it stands, there are no changes to our winter season sports schedule, and we will move forward with our games starting this week."
"I'm extremely excited for our student-athletes, and for the coaches who have put in so much time and effort," said Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs in a phone interview on Monday night.
All of Clarke County's sports teams have participated in the minimum eight official practices they need to compete in interscholastic competition. For season openers, the girls' basketball team will host Rappahannock County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday while the boys' basketball team will travel to Rappahannock County for a game that starts at the same time. The swimming team will compete against Strasburg at noon on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center in Strasburg. Wrestling will host Page County at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.
The Virginia High School League winter sports season began on Dec. 7 with basketball practice, but CCPS did not permit basketball and swimming to begin official practice until Dec. 14 and postponed wrestling until Dec. 21 due to concerns over rising COVID numbers in the Lord Fairfax Health District, and based on the recommendations of the district's health director, Dr. Colin Greene. CCPS decided at its Dec. 14 board meeting to re-evaluate winter sports on Jan. 4.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said Greene provided an update on sports and how it relates to COVID-19 in an email to all area superintendents on Sunday, and board members expressed that the email made them more comfortable with allowing winter sports to continue.
In the email, Greene reiterated his concerns that any activity with close contact could potentially lead to the spread of COVID-19. But according to Bishop, Greene also stated that in looking at the data in the Lord Fairfax Health District, "there is little evidence that shows that the virus has spread through sport." Bishop went on to say there have been minor outbreaks in the district involving sports programs, but those are related to team social activities.
According to The Northern Virginia Daily, two Shenandoah County programs are in quarantine. Strasburg's boys basketball team is expected to return from quarantine on Thursday and Central's girls basketball team could return from quarantine on Jan. 11.
The Lord Fairfax Health District includes Clarke County, Frederick County-Winchester, Shenandoah County, Page County and Warren County.
Of the five board members, only Zara Ryan expressed a desire to not see full interscholastic competition held at this time. Ryan felt it would be OK to go ahead with the swimming season, because that is considered a low-risk sport for COVID-19 transmission. She was against holding the basketball and wrestling seasons, which involve contact and are considered high-risk sports.
For more information, see Wednesday's edition of The Winchester Star.
