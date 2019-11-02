Name: Anne M. Williams
Running for: Clarke County commonwealth's attorney (unopposed)
Age: 38
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Clarke County commonwealth's attorney
Education: Bachelor's degree from Rhodes College, law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Lived in Clarke County since 1989
What makes you the best candidate? I have the experience, knowledge and understanding that is required for prosecuting criminal cases. I have practiced law for 12 years and have been working in the commonwealth's attorney's office since 2012.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $131,251; four-year term
