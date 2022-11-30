BERRYVILLE — Anyone wanting to install a well for a home or business in Clarke County on another property may soon have to obtain special permission.
Proposed county code amendments generally would require all wells to be located within the boundaries of the lots they’re intended to serve. A developer wanting to install a new well elsewhere would first have to obtain a variance from the county’s Board of Septic and Well Appeals.
Offsite wells that currently exist would be exempt from the rule changes.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the amendments at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Overall, the amendments are designed to help protect the quality of groundwater, particularly water that people drink.
“They would ensure the water source for a structure is under the full control of the lot owners who use it,” said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
When a well is on someone else’s property, the people using it may not immediately have access to it if a problem occurs, he said.
Clarke County has a lot of karst terrain that is especially prone to groundwater contamination. Karst is landscape formed through the dissolution of soluble rocks, such as limestone.
To be considered for a variance, an applicant would need to prove that having an onsite well would be a hardship. He or she would have to provide technical studies indicating, for instance, there is no viable location for a well on his or her lot.
“A property owner who prefers an offsite well location when there is a viable onsite well location, or if the offsite well would produce a better yield, likely would not be eligible for a variance,” Stidham recently explained to the supervisors.
Upon receiving a variance request in writing, the Board of Septic and Well Appeals would have 60 days to consider it.
Appeals of the board’s decisions could be made to the Board of Supervisors and then, if property owners receive no satisfaction, to Clarke County Circuit Court.
Stidham said that although offsite wells aren’t a major problem for the county, the issue “comes up every now and then.”
In another matter, the supervisors recently approved changes to boundary line adjustment rules within the county’s subdivision and zoning ordinances.
Only AOC-zoned properties intended for agricultural, open space or conservation use are affected. However, such properties comprise most of the county’s territory, mainly in unincorporated areas west of the Shenandoah River.
The changes limit boundary line adjustments among lots comprising less than 20 acres when at least one of the lots covers no more than four acres.
Also, they limit any lot established with a maximum lot size exception, if it covers less than 20 acres, in having its size reduced through a boundary adjustment. In that case, an adjustment will be allowed for certain hardship reasons. Yet the Clarke County Planning Commission will have to review and approve it first.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the changes, which afterward were approved in a unanimous vote. White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay made the motion.
