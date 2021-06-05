MILLWOOD — People have different ways of relaxing. Some read books or watch television. Others get pleasure out of looking at beautiful things.
John Staelin and his wife, jewelry designer Elizabeth Locke, of Clarke County, are in the latter group. Because it’s a subjective matter, it’s hard for Staelin to describe why they enjoy seeing decorative items and learning about how they are made.
”We just find them visually appealing,” he said. “I can’t explain why.”
To help others share their interest, the couple has established a major endowment at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond. Staelin declined to specify the amount of the endowment.
The endowment is called the Elizabeth Locke Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts Fund. Susan J. Rawles, currently the museum’s associate curator of American painting and decorative art, will have the position.
Staelin and Locke contributed to the Change Capital Campaign, in which the museum implemented its strategic plan, and provided financial support for several exhibitions. Also, Locke’s jewelry design business, Elizabeth Locke Jewels, was the presenting sponsor for the exhibition, “The Rachel Lambert Mellon Collection of Jean Schlumberger at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.”
In a news release, Alex Nyerges, the museum’s director and chief executive officer, said the couple has been longtime private supporters of the museum, which receives state funding. The endowment was their largest gift to VMFA yet, Nyerges said, describing it as “a major investment in the museum’s decorative arts department.”
Decorative arts range from furniture, jewelry and clocks to African masks, Fabergé eggs and micromosaics, Staelin said.
Micromosaics are small figurative images created either from tiny materials similar to enamel or glass fragments called tesserae, websites pertaining to the art show.
A VMFA staff member for more than 25 years, Rawles specializes in material culture from the mid-17th century to early-19th century. She writes and lectures on topics ranging from colonial artistic portraiture to period interiors, according to her biography on the museum’s website.
In 2019, Rawles worked with Locke to organize an exhibition focused on Locke’s extensive personal collection of micromosaics, titled “A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke,” as well as an accompanying catalog.
“I am incredibly grateful to Elizabeth and John for making this gift and honored to assume this new title,” Rawles said in a statement. “They have been strong supporters of VMFA, and our mutual appreciation for the decorative arts has reinforced the museum’s historical commitment to the study and display of superior craftsmanship.”
The museum “does great work around the state,” said Staelin, explaining why he and Locke support it. He mentioned it has provided exhibits for other institutions, including the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.
“Unfortunately ... it’s two hours away” from the area, he said of VMFA. “But it’s well worth the trip.”
Staelin was the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Millwood District representative for 18 years and currently is chief financial officer for his wife’s business. A VMFA trustee from 2005 to 2013, he joined the board of the museum’s private foundation in 2014.
Along with the museum, Locke and Staelin are extensively involved with Save Venice, an American nonprofit organization that works to preserve the art and culture of Venice, Italy. In addition, Locke is on the board of The Garden Conservancy, a New York state-based organization that promotes gardening and traditions associated with it nationwide.
Staelin encourage people to enjoy the arts — not just looking at works, but also learning about the ideas and techniques that went into making them — as a pastime.
“You always want to be expanding your horizons, looking at the world through different eyes,” he said.
