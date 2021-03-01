BERRYVILLE — Appearing before the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee on Thursday, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Clerk Sherri Allen and General District Court Clerk Julie Aemmer requested $12,000 in extra pay for themselves and their deputy clerks.
The money would be divided equally among the four people in the new budget year that will start July 1.
Allen and Aemmer made the same request to the board last year. At that time, the two courts received an additional $3,000 each, for a total of $6,000, according to county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
The courts are state-administered entities within county government. Allen and Aemmer maintain their courts are understaffed and their employees are underpaid, especially when compared to circuit court.
“I know it’s not your responsibility because the state thinks so low of its clerks and deputy clerks,” Allen told the committee, comprised of Buckmarsh District Supervisor and board Chairman David Weiss and Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett. “I’m looking for the possibility of (receiving) any sort of help.”
The General Assembly must approve salary hikes for local court employees. Yet legislation adopted in 2008 enables counties to supplement salaries of court employees working on their behalf.
As of last year, Aemmer’s and Allen’s annual salaries were between $41,000 and $45,000, and their deputies’ salaries were around $32,000. In comparison, the circuit court clerk’s salary was about $104,000. That court’s chief deputy was earning slightly more than $49,000, while another deputy was earning a little more than $31,000, figures provided by the county then showed.
“Even though job duties and responsibilities of a district court clerk/deputy clerk and a circuit court clerk/deputy clerk are almost identical, there is a significant difference in their salaries,” Allen and Aemmer wrote in similar supplemental pay requests.
The state pays circuit court clerks based on their localities’ populations, the pair mentioned, whereas general district and J&DR court clerks are paid based on their numbers of court filings.
Allen has been the J&DR Court’s clerk since October 2015. Aemmer has been the General District Court’s clerk since January 2019.
“I’ve looked for jobs elsewhere ... because of the pay,” Allen told the committee.
Because of their office’s small staffs, the clerks said they’ve sometimes had to work alone for up to 14 weeks at one time when other employees have taken jobs elsewhere or been out on medical leave. Allen said one of her employees was out for six weeks after her child contracted COVID-19.
“COVID descended on us,” she and Aemmer wrote in their requests. “We, the courts, were not permitted to shorten our hours of operation to the public, and it was reiterated by the state that it was the clerks’ responsibility to maintain the clerk’s offices as business as usual, regardless of staff needing to be off due to a COVID exposure or having COVID.”
“Some of our work could have been done remotely,” but the state wouldn’t allow it, Allen told the committee.
Still, “we were not considered essential employees,” so they didn’t qualify for “hazard pay” or any other type of special compensation, she said.
“We thank you for the work you do,” Catlett told the clerks.
“Everybody thinks it’s the best of both worlds,” working for both the state and county, Allen told the committee. But it’s not, at least within the court system, she said.
The committee is meeting every few days to consider financial matters involved in preparing a fiscal 2022 budget proposal.
