The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-27:
Marriage licenses
• Tony Jackson Tharpe II, 24, of Front Royal, and Alexandra McCarthy Hoeft, 27, of Berryville.
• Konnor William Fulk, 24, of Arlington, and Amanda Rose Olsen, 24, of Arlington.
• Matthew Jackson Martin, 26, of McGaheysville, and Aubrey Logan Gum, 26, of Berryville.
• Daniel Todd Lese, 58, of Bluemont, and Dawn Etheleen Webb, 57, of Bluemont.
• Robert Frederick Care III, 35, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Rebecca Leigh Taylor, 34, of Sykesville, Maryland.
• Joseph Michael Sandonato, 36, of Berryville, and Camille Lorene Minehart, 22, of Boyce.
• Marlon Mauricio Ramirez Lopez, 30, of Berryville, and Glenda Yanira Hernandez, 27, of Berryville.
• Maico Arellano Arellano, 27, of Paeonian Springs, and Maria Itzel Sandoval, 26, of Boyce.
• Willian Javier Del Cid Arevalo, 22, of Burke, and Jassiel Maria Yoplac Martinez, 22, of Burke.
• Christopher Robert Eastman, 66, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Dorothy Louise Lorenz, 67, of Charles Town.
Real estate over $200,000
• Jessica Smith Mellott, trustee of the estate of Eric Lee Smith for the benefit of Alexander E. Smith, to Justin Coleman Carter and Sarah Cobb Hoptman, Hermitage, 305 Harriman Court, Berryville, $465,000.
• Karin H. Carroll and Sherry H. Chapman, co-executors of the estate of Dorothy P. Hart, to Equity Trust Co., Custodian FBO Victoria S. Walker IRA, 122 S. Church St., Berryville, $325,000.
• M. Tyson Gilpin Jr., Matthew S. Akers and Russell A. Fowler, special commissioners, to Adolfo Javier Gonzalez, 11862 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, $525,000.
• Joseph Patrick Bernard and Michel G. Bernard to Jason M. Manstof and Todd Z. Nedwick, 17617 Raven Rocks Road, Bluemont, 7.7 acres, $780,000.
• Clinton Jed Foster to Dana Pledgie, 200 Academy St., Berryville, $280,000.
• Barbara A. Jyachosky to Kenneth A. Matich and Andrea L. Matich, 400 Auburn Road, Berryville, $255,000.
• Barbara J. Batterton and Barry B. Batterton, co-trustees of the Roy J. Batterton Jr. and Elsie J. Batterton Trusts, to Luke Taylor Wence and Christina Marsilii Wence, 21894 Blueridge Mountain Road, Berryville, 30 acres, $239,000.
• Robert C. Holcomb and Kathy M. Holcomb to Jennifer Kay Jackman, Skywood, 20631 Blueridge Mountain Road, Paris, 25.4 acres, $630,000.
• Laura Kelly to Wesley Alan Hamrick and Casey Elizabeth Hamrick, 2065 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, $318,500.
• James L. Rhodes and Peggy R. Hash, co-executors of the estate of Mary F. Rhodes, to Cesar Gabriel Filippini Almeida and Cynthia R. Barrera, 113 Garden Road, Berryville, $230,000.
• Kamran Adell and Marjaneh S. Adell to Michael Johnson and Tammy Johnson, Ashley Woods, 130 Ashley Woods Lane, Bluemont, $675,000.
• Vincent G. Rackel Jr. to James S. Choi, 135 Hickory Lane, Bluemont, $275,000.
• Bluemont Homes Inc. to Kevin R. Ferrell and Christine Ferrell, 50 Ross Lane, Bluemont, $269,500.
Building permits over $50,000
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia, three single-family dwellings in Boyce: 310 Limestone Court, $280,059; 237 Pleasant Hill Drive, $310,030; 314 Limestone Court, $241,849.
• Hackberry 2020 LLC, 774 Beechwood Lane, Bluemont, single-family dwelling, $277,207.
• Dwayne and Virginia McClellan, 525 Triple J Road, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $159,645.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.