The following information is from Clarke County Circuit Court from May 25 to June 22:
Real estate over $200,000
William F. Carl Jr. and Beth L. Carl to Justin Paul Carrasco, 345 Chilly Hollow Road, Berryville, $225,000.
Patricia Dixon Thomas to Gordon L. Harris and Justine Harris, 22540 Blue Ridge Mountain Road, Paris, 37.5 acres, $423,988.
Donald R. Stanton and Patricia L. Stanton to Richard Tulley III and Terri Tulley, Hermitage, 300 Dunlap Drive, Berryville, $625,000.
James S. Montgomery Sr. to Frank A.P. Yurkovich Jr. and Marcia S.C. Yurkovich, Carters Line Road, Lot 1, White Post, $230,000.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Riley Allen Jensen, Hermitage, 325 Tyson Drive, Berryville, $661,600.
Ryan P. Michels to Lariza M. Dubon, 223 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, $375,000.
Malcolm R. McDonald to Kent Preston Husted and Carey Renee Husted, 401 Walnut St., Berryville, $435,000.
Benjamin Harrison III and Dara C. Harrison to Virginia Riley, Daniel Riley and Margaret Riley, 210 Willow Lane, Berryville, $316,500.
Patrick Ridgeway Bell and Marilyn Lacey Bell to David Banville and Tawny Banville, 119 Virginia Ave., Berryville, $350,000.
Main Street Place LLC to Bains Family Holding Inc., 734 A-B and 738 E. Main St., Berryville, $665,000.
One West Main LLC to West Point Investments LLC, 1 W. Main St., Berryville, $550,000.
Ellery S. Mullins and Cherie E. Mullins to Michael Gewirz, 812 Kennel Road, Boyce, $220,000.
Iris H. Wood to Trinity Development LLC, John Mosby Highway, Boyce, 7 acres, $650,000.
DSBR Holdings LLC to Bloomfield Farm VA LLC, 508 E. Main St., Berryville, $345,000.
Joseph M. Bracken and Wendy H. Bracken to Mark N. Fornes and Jeanne M. Fornes, Battlefield Estates, 113 Jackson Drive, Berryville, $540,000.
Heidi W. Holland and Sheila C. Whitcomb to Paula Elizabeth Deman, 17 Virginia Ave., Boyce, $291,000.
Maureen Ann Albrecht to William L. Matson, 476 Old Charles Town Road, Berryville, $575,000.
John R. Corder and M. Christina Corder to Marco Eudoro Moreno Melendez and Noelle Hyde, Battlefield Estates, 528 Mosby Blvd., Berryville, $582,000.
Michael J. Malucci and Jean E. Malucci to Sean B. Mohr and Kerri A. Mohr, 321 Triple J Road, Berryville, $490,000.
May building permits
Christopher and Lucy Anders. 416 Norris St., Berryville, finish basement, add bedroom, rec room and full bathroom with deck, $66,000.
Bradley and Melinda Gable, 504 S. Church St., Berryville, remodeling, $155,400.
Warfield Homes Inc., 93 Doleman Lane, Berryville, single-family dwelling, $341,626.
D.R. Horton Inc., five single-family dwellings in Berryville, 320 Tyson Drive, $340,919; 353 Tyson Dr., $424,806; 357 Tyson Drive, Berryville, $444,097; 361 Tyson Drive, $340,319; 365 Tyson Drive, $511,629.
Benton Solecki, 3752 Crums Church Road, Berryville, remodeling, $78,225.
Michael and Wendy Gregg, 2483 Parshall Road, Berryville, one-story addition, $104,415.
Myles and Elizabeth Russell, 68 Tadpole Lane, Bluemont, remodeling, $247,500.
Kenneth Bell, 326 Greenstone Lane, Boyce, lean-to-style shed, $67,500.
