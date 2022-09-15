A three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Berryville man early Wednesday morning in Clarke County is under investigation by Virginia State Police.
State police did not release information about the crash until Thursday afternoon.
According a news release from state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey, motorcyclist James E. Poe, 33, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 12:31 a.m. on Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), just west of Route 654 (Kimble Road).
Poe was traveling west on Va. 7 on a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it rear-ended a 2007 Mack dump truck that slowed to make a U-turn, the release stated. Poe was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck by a westbound 2006 Hyundai Elantra. “The Hyundai was unable to avoid the rider,” the release stated.
Poe was wearing a helmet, according to the release.
The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old woman from Front Royal, was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old woman from Bunker Hill, W.Va., was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.
Westbound Va. 7 was shut down for several hours as a result of the crash.
Charges are pending, according to the release.
According to Poe’s obituary, he was a Berryville native, co-owner of Poe’s Home Improvement with his father and an “exceptional carpenter.” He enjoyed riding his “beloved motorcycle” on the county’s back roads and unwinding with friends at the Lone Oak.
“Jamie was best known for his willingness to give his time and was always there and ready to help a friend,” his obituary said. “Additionally, Jamie always emphasized the importance of having fun. Whether old friends or new, Jamie touched the lives of everyone he encountered, and often left those around him smiling and laughing.”
Survivors include his 9-year-old son, Easton.
A memorial service for Poe will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville.
