BERRYVILLE — This season's opening football game meant a little more than usual to the Clarke County football team.
Playing for the first time without longtime assistant Brent Emmart, who passed away last March, the Eagles scored on five of their first six drives and rolled to a 42-7 romp against Rock Ridge at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium on Friday.
Following the team meeting after the game, Clarke County head coach Casey Childs awarded the game ball to Emmart's daughter Emily, a senior who was part of the Eagles' Class 2 championship basketball team last season.
"This meant a lot for us for many reasons," Childs said. "Emily is here and she's a sweetheart and she's still part of our program. This win is big for a lot of reasons, for our program, for our kids, for our community and for the Emmart family who we still think about and love to death.
"We return a lot of kids. We've got great kids. Needless to say you didn't need a whole lot of motivation to get ready to play football. We controlled the line of scrimmage and I thought all week we needed to do well in space and control the line of scrimmage which we did and if you add those things up a lot of good things are going to happen."
The Eagles, who also celebrated Hall of Fame Night, took the opening kick and drove 62 yards in four plays (all runs), scoring on Carson Rutherford's 26-yard burst with less than two minutes gone to make it 7-0.
Starting at its 26, Rock Ridge lost 11 yards on its first series and then the Eagles burst through and easily blocked the punt. Will Booker scooped the ball up at the 8 and raced untouched into the end zone for a 14-0 advantage with 7:14 remaining in the first quarter.
Rock Ridge had troubles all night solving the Eagles' defense. Of its nine possessions, five of them were three-and-out and the Phoenix were held to just four first downs and 68 total yards for the game.
"I thought [the defense] was great," Childs said. "They've got skill kids for days and I think they had like three chunk plays but other than that I thought we played really well in space. I've said from the beginning we've got really good athletes across the board and that's why we went to the defense we're running to try and get them on the field. We tackled really well."
The Phoenix only sign of offense came on their second possession, and it only lasted two plays.
Following a good kick return, Rock Ridge took over at the Clarke 47. After a three-yard loss on the first play, quarterback Julian Ogletree dropped back and then scrambled to the near side. A couple of missed tackles allowed Ogletree to cover 50 yards to make it 14-7 with 6:11 left in the first quarter.
It was all Eagles from there.
Clarke County rushed for 333 yards on 33 carries. Five Eagles had more than 40 yards rushing and three had more than 60 and five different players scored.
Clarke's third drive lasted two plays and went 69 yards for a 21-7 lead. Quarterback Tanner Sipe opened the drive with a 54-yard run down to the Rock Ridge 15. On the next play, Wyatt Palmer took it 15 yards for the score.
The first touchdown for the Eagles in the second quarter was their longest of the game. They drove 82 yards in nine rushing plays. Wilson Taylor made it 27-7 on his 30-yard scoring run with 9:29 left in the half.
Rock Ridge's next possession might go down as one of the strangest all season. Starting at their 12, the Phoenix lost two yards in three plays and faced a fourth down from the 10. Lining up in punt formation, the Rock Ridge punter took the snap, then a couple of steps to his right and before any of the Eagles could get to him he took a knee in the end zone for a safety and a 29-7 Eagles advantage.
Following the free kick, the Eagles got great field position at the Rock Ridge 25 and Sipe scored from two yards out for a 35-7 halftime lead. Rutherford added the final score, a five-yard run in the third quarter.
Sipe led the Eagles with 105 yards on seven carries. Booker had 64 yards on seven carries, Rutherford added 49 on four carries and Taylor collected 46 yards on four rushes.
"Everybody always can't wait for the first game, and Hall of Fame night was tonight," Sipe said. "Everyone was amped up all day in school. Before the game we talked about how we wanted to make this game special and play for coach Emmart and get off to a good start.
"I've played with most of these guys all my life. I think we can have a really good team this year and I think we have a good shot to win the Bull Run. I'm just really excited to play with these guys, especially the seniors knowing it's their last season."
"I was really, really happy with how our skill kids played and how the offense moved the chains," Childs said. "We really never got stopped, I think we had a couple of penalties that stopped us once. It was a great night, from every bit of the spectrum."
The Eagles next face a giant test when they host King William, the 2021 Class 2 state champion.
"It's a big one. Our schedule is relentless from top to bottom," Childs said. "I know they're going to be athletic, they're going to be big, and they're going to be well-coached. It's going to be a good one and we're just excited about playing."
