BERRYVILLE — Without question the best part of high school athletics is Homecoming week. It is just that much better if you are able to close it out with a win.
The Clarke County community takes care of its football team and on Friday night the Eagles returned the favor with a 42-6 romp against Madison County at Feltner Stadium. It was the unbeaten Eagles' sixth win of the season and they have yet to give up more than 12 points in a game.
"Overall it was a good game for us, no doubt," Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. "Our defense has played great all year. They just make plays. We've got guys that just fly around and get to the football and usually good things happen."
The Eagles (6-0, 3-0 Bull Run District) were allowing a mere five points and 143 yards per game coming into the contest and those numbers didn't get hurt at all on Friday. Clarke allowed 163 total yards against the Mountaineers, but 93 of them came on two plays. More importantly the Eagles forced four turnovers.
Madison County (1-5, 0-3) fumbled on its third play from scrimmage setting the Eagles offense up nicely at the Mountaineers' 36. It took the Eagles just five rushes to take advantage as Kyler Darlington scored the first of his three touchdowns from two yards out to put Clarke up 7-0.
Darlington would rush for 93 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and add two receptions for 34 yards and another score.
"Once we got going, there ain't no stopping us," Darlington said. "It just snowballs. We made one play after another. We've got so many playmakers. We just execute our plays and we score."
On Madison's next play from scrimmage, it fumbled again, setting up the Eagles at the Mountaineers' 25. A quick pass from quarterback Matthew Sipe to Liam Whalen got the ball to the 13 and Darlington did the rest from there, taking it in for his second score to make it 14-0.
Clarke would score on three of its four second-quarter possessions to take a commanding 35-0 lead into the halftime break. The Eagles' first three possessions of the second quarter all started in Madison County territory.
Following a turnover on downs near midfield, the Eagles took over on the Madison 49. Three plays later, Cordell Broy broke loose and scored from 40 yards out making it 21-0.
Madison's next drive went three-and-out and a 19-yard punt set the Eagles up at the Mountaineers' 41. Five running plays later, Sipe took it in from 12 yards out to push the lead to 28-0.
The Eagles were unable to take advantage of William Booker's interception on the next Madison County drive, but Edward Booker picked off Wade Fox's deep pass at the Clarke County 36 with 2:19 left in the half.
The Eagles wasted no time. Sipe's 19-yard pass to Darlington keyed a march that ended with another Sipe-to-Darlington hook-up from 15 yards out with 35 seconds left in the half.
Clarke's only second-half score again came after a short punt on its first drive of the second half. From the Madison 37, the Eagles used five plays and scored on an eight-yard run by Brandon Hindman for a 42-0 lead.
With the running mercy rule clock activated in the second half, each team only had a couple of drives and Madison's next one seemed like it would end the Eagles' shutout.
Taking over at their 10, the Mountaineers put together their best drive of the game, an 11-play, 84-yard march that was highlighted by Demetrius Walker's 64-yard run to the Clarke 16.
On fourth down from the 4, Fox tried to keep it himself, but was stopped for no gain as the shutout was preserved for the time being.
With reserves in, the Eagles were moving the ball and running out the clock but a fumble on their 39 gave Madison another chance. On the second play of the drive Fox hit Taylor Fincham with a pass to the Clarke 6. On the next play, Walker scored to end the hopes of a Homecoming shutout.
Clarke next plays at Meridian on Oct. 15 and closes with league games against East Rockingham (Oct. 22), Luray (Oct. 29) and Page County (Nov. 5).
"We've got a big road non-conference game next week," Childs said. "They're good and they're gonna be a handful. Then you come back after that we've got three big games inside the Bull Run District to close it out. There's still a lot of things to play for."
"Homecoming was great, this was one of the best weeks I've ever had," Darlington added. "It's just a great atmosphere. We've got a lot of tough teams coming up. We've got to start coming out quick and get the momentum going. We can't start slow against the good teams we've got coming up."
