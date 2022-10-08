The Clarke County football team prevailed in another hard-fought game on Friday night, beating Madison County on the road 28-14 for its first Bull Run District victory of the year.
The Eagles (4-2, 1-2 Bull Run) saw the Mountaineers (4-2, 1-2) cut Clarke County's lead to 20-14 on a 25-yard fumble return touchdown in the fourth quarter. But Booker's three-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run with just under four minutes remaining helped the Eagles beat Madison County for the 19th straight time.
Booker had 21 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns and an interception and two passes defensed for the Eagles, who outgained Madison County 294-214 in earning their second straight win. Clarke County (229 rushing yards Friday) defeated Class 4 Lightridge 21-7 on the road last week to snap a two-game losing streak.
Running back/linebacker Kyler Darlington (six carries, 27 yards) and linebacker/tight end Carson Chinn did play after being game-time decisions. Darlington was pulled early in the game as a precaution.
"The Bull Run is very good this year, probably the best it's ever been from top to bottom," said Clarke County head coach Casey Childs in a phone interview on Saturday morning. "There's not a bad team in it. Anytime you get a road win, it's always nice as well. Madison County's a much-improved team.
"After the big game last week and Homecoming coming up this week, we were scared about a little bit of a letdown trap game. But our kids did a good job. It feels good to be 4-2 considering what happened there for a couple weeks straight."
Clarke County took the lead for good on the game's opening possession following a 35-yard kickoff return by Booker. The four-play drive was capped by a 41-yard touchdown run by Carson Rutherford (three carries, 68 yards). Chris LeBlanc kicked the extra point.
LeBlanc would play a huge role in the first half. The senior — who made a huge play last week when he retreated to catch a high snap, then booted a 64-yard punt with the Eagles up 14-7 early in the fourth quarter — kicked field goals of 43 yards and 35 yards in the second quarter on Friday to help Clarke County to a 13-0 edge at halftime.
"We did a good job taking control of the game early," Childs said. "We had a chance to really put them away, and we didn't do it. We had a couple of drives where we were down inside that red zone and then we had a penalty or negative play, but Chris bailed us out with two big-time field goals. He showed his talent level on both of those field goals. The 43-yarder would have been good from 53, 54 yards."
The Eagles extended their lead to 20-0 on a Booker six-yard TD run in the third quarter, a drive that also featured a 27-yard pass on fourth-and-9 at the Madison County 35 from Matthew Sipe (3 of 5, 65 yards; eight carries, 41 yards) to Booker, who leaped over a defender. But the Mountaineers responded on their next possession with a 60-yard pass to help set up an eight-yard TD run. A two-point conversion made it 20-8.
On Clarke County's next possession, Madison County cut its deficit to 20-14 on the fumble return for a TD early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Sansom blocked the extra point. After Madison's County's pooch kickoff went out of bounds, the Eagles responded with a 65-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes and ended in Booker's final TD run and two-point conversion.
"They had the momentum after the scoop and score," Childs said. "Their two touchdowns were scored in less than a minute. I was proud of our kids that we took that next drive and marched down to go back up two scores. That was big. It showed a lot of grit and resolve from our kids to be able to do that."
Booker's interception came inside the 30 in the first quarter. That was part of a big night for a defense that allowed just one score and also received big performances from linemen Alofi Sake (10 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Sam Goode (nine tackles, 1.5 sacks). The Eagles gave up 111 rushing yards and 103 passing.
"The game plan was to try and make them run the ball and take away the big pass play," Childs said. "Other than [the 60-yard pass play], we were really, really good in the secondary. We really tightened up inside the 30. We were able to sit into a lot of coverage and still stop the run for the most part. It was a good performance by our defense."
Childs couldn't have asked for more from Booker.
"He was tremendous," Childs said. "He made plays on special teams, was great on defense, and he was a workhorse on offense. He's a big, long kid who's very strong. He was just finishing runs in the second half and he was really doing a good job of being a closer."
The Eagles will take on Meridian in non-district action next Friday in their Homecoming game.
