BERRYVILLE — Clarke County probably won’t participate in collective bargaining despite a change in state law enabling their employees to pursue it.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently expressed intentions of adopting a resolution to that effect. Supervisors said collective bargaining processes would be costly.
In turn, it would be “a burden on the taxpayer,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
After the resolution is drafted, the supervisors’ Personnel Committee will review it before sending it to the full board for consideration later this month.
Under collective bargaining, an organized body of employees — such as a union — negotiates wages and other terms of employment.
Collective bargaining by local government workers was banned in Virginia until May 1. On that date, a state code change adopted by the General Assembly, and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, became official. The law now gives counties, cities and towns authority to participate in collective bargaining if they adopt an ordinance or resolution declaring their willingness to.
“Any such ordinance or resolution shall provide for procedures for the certification and decertification of exclusive bargaining representatives,” state code Section 40.1-57.2 now reads, “including reasonable public notice and opportunity for labor organizations to intervene in the process for designating an exclusive representative of a bargaining unit.”
If a locality doesn’t take action to allow collective bargaining, if a group of employees seeks to bargain, the local governing board has 120 days thereafter to adopt an ordinance or resolution declaring whether it’s willing to bargain or not, according to the code section revision.
By soon adopting a resolution declaring they won’t participate in it, the supervisors will be “shutting down collective bargaining before they (employees) get to you,” Boies recently told the board.
The county has approximately 115 full-time employees, not including those of the school division.
“It’s not that the county isn’t concerned about its employees’ well-being,” Boies said in a later phone interview.
“The supervisors are very concerned about making sure their employees are taken care of,” he said. “But they would prefer to address employee needs through (annual) budgeting. We’ve made great effort to hear what our employees’ concerns are and address them through the budgeting process.
“Collective bargaining,” he continued, “can be very formal and rigid, and costly to work through.”
He mentioned, as an example, measures the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are taking in preparation for collective bargaining. Loudoun borders Clarke County to the east.
According to a Loudoun Times-Mirror report, that board established eight new full-time positions to support collective bargaining efforts. All of those positions, plus $300,000 in recurring contractual costs to support and administer a bargaining structure, are fully funded in the county’s fiscal 2022 budget. However, the board postponed considering an ordinance that would let the county participate in bargaining discussions.
Clarke and Loudoun are, to a large degree, two different worlds, Boies noted. Clarke is mostly farmland, whereas most of Loudoun is a heavily urbanized, bustling suburb of Washington, D.C. And, Loudoun has many more county employees.
Before Clarke’s recent budgeting process, Boies met with most county employees individually to find out their needs and concerns. Scheduling conflicts kept him and a few from getting together, he said.
“I’m still trying to follow up with the ones who I didn’t talk to,” he added.
Employees told him about frustrations they had when the county switched to a self-funded health insurance plan at the start of 2021. A months-long dispute between Valley Health System and Anthem prompted the change. The dispute was resolved, but not in time for the county to stay with Anthem.
Most problems with the new insurance were resolved, Boies said, “but we’re still trying to work out a few issues, like with pharmacies that won’t accept our insurance.”
Overall, though, “most of the feedback (from employees about their job situations) was very positive,” he said. “They feel like they’re appreciated ... and they enjoy the work they do.”
The state code change doesn’t prohibit local government employees from joining unions. Boies mentioned that full-time Clarke County fire and rescue personnel have a union affiliation; they just haven’t been able to collectively bargain with the county.
He didn’t know if any other county employees are union members.
Local school boards are included in the code change. Boies told the supervisors he will consult with Superintendent Chuck Bishop about how the Clarke County School Board wants to proceed.
Berryville Town Council hasn’t yet discussed whether it’s amenable to collective bargaining.
“There will be a discussion at some point,” probably starting with the Personnel Committee, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Dalton mentioned that like their Clarke County counterparts, town officials have concerns about costs.
He declined further comment until council members discuss the matter.
It would be interesting to read follow up reporting from the county employees to get their point of view rather than just the point of view of management. When I hear an employer say their employees are generally happy, I'm always curious about how things look from the other side of the desk.
As a taxpayer, when I hear a union organizer say ‘I am here to help you,’ I am curious as to how much more that ‘help’ is going to cost me!
Unions have outlived their service. Now they are just another level of bureaucracy and their ONLY interest is self preservation.
