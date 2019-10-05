BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County football team recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and the Eagles never let Madison County recover from that early mistake.
Two plays after that turnover, Peyton Rutherford scored the first of his four rushing touchdowns 44 seconds into the game, and the Eagles scored the first 36 points en route to a 50-13 Bull Run District win over the Mountaineers on Friday night.
Izaac Jackson recovered a fumbled pitch at the Madison County 17, Rutherford scored two plays later on a seven-yard run, and the foundation for the rout was set.
"When they fumbled that ball and we scored, we just kind of kept building off of that," said Rutherford, who had 159 yards on 10 carries and did not play in the second half. "We just kept pushing and pushing."
Clarke County's offensive and defensive fronts pushed around Madison County plenty in defeating the Mountaineers for the 16th straight season. The Eagles (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run District) outgained Madison County (0-5, 0-2) 325-80 in the first half, building up a 43-6 lead at the break.
"Going into the game, we really needed to dominate the line of scrimmage," said Clarke County defensive lineman/tight end Trey Trenary. "All during the week, that's what we were looking forward to. The game is won up front in the trenches is what the coaches say, and we couldn't have any done any better. It was an all-around great game."
The Eagles scored on all seven of their first half-possessions, with Colby Childs (7 of 15 for 146 yards) throwing TD passes of 52 yards to Danny Lyman and eight yards to Jacob Weddle. Kellan Dalton (5 of 6 on extra points) added a 32-yard field goal with 7:38 left in the first quarter to make it 10-0.
Madison County's offense had two fumbles and four punts on its first six possessions and gained almost all of its first-half yards on a 15-play, 80-yard drive which resulted in its only first-half touchdown with 1:18 left in the second quarter on a 15-yard TD pass from Jeremey Fox to Jack Bourdon.
"From the first drives [for each team], we had control I think," Clarke County coach Chris Parker said. "I was proud of how we controlled things offensively, defensively, and when you do that it opens up everything you want to do."
Parker was particularly pleased with the performance of the offensive line with the Eagles missing some players because of injuries. Luke Brumback, Wade Anderson, Sam Brumback, Jeremy Burns and Rhett Lawson combined with tight ends Lyman and Trenary to dictate the action to Madison County.
"I was confident the guys we had in there would do the job, and they did," Parker said.
Clarke County made a point of working on its passing game, and the Eagles were able to give Childs time (he connected with four different receivers on his seven completions) and open up lanes for Rutherford. Rutherford had enormous space to run through on both his 56-yard TD run on a spinner play to make it 17-0 and his 44-yard TD run that made it 23-0 with 3:50 left in the first quarter. That TD was set up by a fumble recovery by linebacker Cody Sowers, also the team's blocking back, who bounced back from an illness to play on Friday.
"The offensive execution was great," said Rutherford, who also had a one-yard TD run. "The line once again gave me holes, gave me an opportunity to score, and I took advantage of it. They blocked great all night."
Childs was able to do some damage in the passing game by hitting Lyman on a 52-yard TD off a crossing route to make it 29-0 in the third quarter. Childs then did well to get the Eagles in the end zone in their two-minute offense, needing just 45 seconds to answer Madison County's TD.
He rolled right to connect with Jacob Weddle on a 37-yard catch and run to the Madison County 8, then rolled right again to connect with Weddle on the next play with a perfect strike as Weddle also made his way to the right side to make it 43-6.
"We put in a few things throughout the week [in the passing game]," Childs said. "It's nice to be able work in things that we haven't been able to run. Hopefully, we can do those things again soon. Everyone was running crisp routes."
Lyman added an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second half to complete the scoring for the Eagles.
Playing mainly against reserves, Fox was able to finish with 16 of 30 passes for 222 yards and two TDs and the one interception, but Madison County's running game never got on track. The Mountaineers had minus-12 yards on 33 carries, with a couple of sacks contributing to that negative yardage. The Eagles finished with a 338-210 yard edge.
Clarke County now turns its attention to a showdown with Luray on the road next week. The Bulldogs were undefeated, but they lost 56-27 on Friday to Stuarts Draft, the only team to beat Clarke County this year (21-7 on Sept. 20).
"It's a great win," Parker said. "We've got to get ready for Luray now and keep it going."
