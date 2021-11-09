BERRYVILLE — A lack of money shouldn't keep people from enjoying the holiday season, the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) believes.
The agency is embarking on its most ambitious effort yet to obtain and distribute gifts to those in need, according to Director Jennifer Parker.
Christmas trees have been placed at six locations across the county: Berryville Auto Parts (111 W. Main St., Berryville), the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center (101 Chalmers Court, Berryville), Christ Church (809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood), Boyce Town Hall (23 E. Main St., Boyce), Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church (210 E. Main St., Berryville) and the DSS office (311 E. Main St., Berryville).
Instead of ornaments, the trees are adorned with gift tags specifying the holiday wishes of children, teenagers, those ages 65 and older and disabled people.
Parents and guardians can contact the agency through Friday to have the names of those 18 or younger added to a tree. Seniors and disabled people can add their names themselves, or someone they know can add their names for them.
The program is based on the honor system, Parker said.
"We don't have any eligibility requirements," she said. "We're not verifying anything or asking you to prove you (or others) are in need."
Each tag on the trees lists clothing sizes and a few simple things that a needy person desires. For example, Parker said, young people may want a doll, football or toy vehicle. Older or disabled people may want toiletries, clothing items or household supplies.
People wanting to help those in need can take tags from the trees, buy the desired gifts and then bring the presents to the DSS office by Dec. 10 for distribution. Tags should be attached to the gifts to ensure they're distributed to the people for which they're intended.
Statistics from the Virginia Department of Social Services' Office of Research and Planning indicate that among Clarke County's roughly 14,600 residents, a little more than 900 officially are classified as impoverished. That includes more than 200 children.
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing financial problems for even more households, DSS officials indicate.
Having previously led the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services, Parker is spending her first holiday season in Clarke County.
Reached while she was traveling on Tuesday, she didn't know how many tags so far have been selected from the trees. However, she said she's overwhelmed by the tremendous response the public already has shown the program.
“I love Clarke County,” Parker said. “It is a very supportive and heart-warming community."
Anyone with questions should call Parker at 540-955-3700 or email her at jennifer.l.parker@dss.virginia.gov. In addition, a link to programs administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services is online at www.clarkecounty.gov/government/social-services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.