STEPHENS CITY — If this weekend was any indicator, the Bull Run District better be wary of Clarke County.
After beating 2021 Region 4C semifinalist James Wood 4-1 on Friday, Clarke County showed its toughness and poise with two hard-fought softball victories over another top program from the Class 4 Northwestern District on Saturday in Sherando Park.
Clarke County senior Abby Peace came on in relief to halt a four-run Sherando rally and strand two runners by striking out the only batter she faced in the fifth and final inning in an 8-7 Game 1 win.
Then with the Eagles serving as the home team in Game 2, Kacie Turner celebrated her 18th birthday by hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 5 and send the contest to extra innings. Clarke County won the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a one-out, bases-loaded wild pitch that scored freshman Courtney Paskel from third base.
Clarke County (3-0) dropped Sherando to 0-3. The Warriors lost their season opener 12-9 on Friday to Loudoun County.
"We talk about [mental toughness] a lot during practice, and [Friday] night before our first game, that was part my pregame speech," Clarke County coach Fly Lambert said. "Take the opportunity to make things happen, play with heart, and that's what we did today."
In the first game, Clarke County was in a comfortable position almost from the very beginning.
Junior shortstop Madison Edwards (two runs) — a James Madison University commit who played brilliantly on defense all day and displayed an excellent glove, arm and range — reached on an error to lead off the game. Junior Campbell Paskel, Courtney's older sister, was hit by a pitch by Sherando's Abbie Schellhammer (3.1 innings, six runs, five earned, three hits, four walks, four strikeouts). Then Peace unloaded on the third pitch she saw and hit a home run over the center-field fence for a 3-0 lead.
Peace also had a double and walk in her three plate appearances in the opener. She scored all three times she reached base and had four RBIs.
"She set the tone for the day with that three-run home run," Lambert said. "I told them to try and put a few runs up on them early, and see what happens."
Clarke County put pressure on Sherando all game with its plate discipline (seven walks, two hit batters) and base running (four stolen bases). The Eagles' next four runs came via three bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch to build a 7-1 lead after three and a half innings. After Sherando scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, Lambert's sophomore daughter Kendyl lined a single to left in the fifth to make it 8-3.
That turned out to be a key run.
Anna Hornbaker (4.2 innings, nine hits, seven earned runs,, four walks, six strikeouts) started off strong and no-hit Sherando through three innings. But as her pitch count soared (116 total), the Warriors got to her. Sherando had four hits in the fourth and added five more in the fifth, with freshman catcher Kayla Grum's two-run ground single to right cutting Clarke County's lead to 8-7. Grum took second as a result of an error on the play.
Abby Vadnais followed with a bunt single toward Hornbaker to put runners on first and third, so Lambert turned to his ace pitcher Peace, the area leader in strikeouts last year with 76 in 63 innings.
"I looked at Peace, and she never even blinked," Lambert said. "She was ready for the ball."
Vadnais stole second on a first-pitch ball to Madison Harris. The count went to 2-2, but Peace struck out the right-handed hitting shortstop looking with a high pitch that caught the outside part of the plate to end the game.
"I just knew I wanted to pitch strikes," said Peace, who felt a little uneasy while Sherando was making its comeback. "I didn't want to walk nobody."
Peace was able to say that with a laugh, though there was nothing to smile about early in the second game. Peace felt the Warriors still had the momentum despite Clarke's Game 1 win, and Vadnais (2-3, two runs in Game 2), Harris (2 for 3, two runs, RBI) and Isabel Hall (2 for 3, two RBIs) each singled to start Game 2 and give the Warriors a 2-0 lead after three batters.
Peace would give up just two hits and no walks while striking out five against the next 13 batters. Sherando sophomore Santanna Puller kept the Eagles in check with three shutout innings, though, and after Clarke put runners on second and third to start the fourth she struck out the next two batters.
Courtney Paskel (2 for 2 in Game 2) came on to pinch-hit, and she lined a single to center to score Hornbaker. Edwards followed with another line-drive single to center to score Ellie Taylor (2 for 3, run), though Vadnais threw a dart to third baseman Jaeda Long (single, two RBIs in Game 1) that allowed her to tag out Courtney Paskel going to third and end the inning.
Sherando would answer in the fifth with the help of some shaky defense from Clarke. After a leadoff double by Grum, Vadnais bunted toward first. The throw to first was far too late, though, and Vadnais took off for second. The Eagles attempted to throw Vadnais out, but the ball sailed past shortstop Edwards and the Eagles' outfielders. Grum scored, and Vadnais came around to score on the play that started with her to make it 4-2. Madison Harris followed with a single that got past the right-fielder for a two-base error that put her on third, and Hall's sacrifice fly made it 5-2.
Clarke County rallied once again. Campbell Paskel (2 for 2 with two walks in Game 2) and Peace (2 for 4) each singled to set the stage for Turner. On a windy afternoon, Turner hit a high shot that floated over the fence in left-center to make it 5-5 and send the Eagle fans into a frenzy.
"I didn't have a hit all day until that hit," Turner said. "I was just hoping to make contact and make something happen. I was trying not to hit it [high] up in the air because of the wind, but it just happened to go out."
Sherando put two runners on in the sixth inning — catcher Haley Farmer threw out the first one at second trying to steal — but Peace (complete game, eight hits, three earned runs, one walk) kept it 5-5 by getting a groundout from Anna Borst (2 for 3, RBI in Game 1) to end the inning.
Clarke County kept coming in the sixth inning. After Courtney Paskel led off with a single, Edwards hit a hard grounder to second that couldn't be handled, and Campbell Paskel drew a walk to load the bases. Sherando coach Mark Conner then replaced Puller (five innings, six runs, three earned, 11 hits, two walks, five strikeouts), saying the main reason for doing so was that her ankle was getting twisted in a hole in the circle.
Schellhammer got a huge out by striking out Peace looking. But with the count 1-1, she bounced a pitch to Turner that went to the backstop. Courtney Paskel sped home and slid in just before the throw from Grum arrived to set off a roar from the Eagle contingent.
"I just had to get down there," Courtney Paskel said.
"No hesitation," Lambert said. "I tell them passed balls [and wild pitches], do not hesitate. If you happen to get thrown out on a passed ball and you don't hesitate, I can live with it. She didn't hesitate one bit."
Peace said, "I think you need to be tough to win a game like that."
Conner said he was pleased with how Sherando — which honored six players in Senior Day ceremonies in between games — responded after a rough start to Game 1. Allison Williams went 2 for 2 off the bench in Game 1.
"They fought back," said Conner, whose team travels to Kettle Run to open district play on Thursday. "You can't ask for more than that. We had an opportunity to win that first game, so we're proud we stayed in the ballgame. We competed, but we have a way to find a way to finish strong and win some games."
With 21 runs in 18 innings this year, Sherando is showing its offense will cause teams fits. The Warriors can hit the ball hard and also manufacture runs with their ability to bunt and steal.
Conner praised Vadnais, Madison Harris and Hall for their contributions on offense, and he likes how Grum is taking command behind the plate as a freshman.
Lambert praised his entire team in his postgame talk with them. The weekend as a whole should bode well for the Eagles' future.
"I told you that our non-district schedule was tough with James Wood and Sherando at the start of the season," said Lambert, whose team will take on West Virginia Class AAA school Spring Mills on the road Monday. "To come out with three wins off the bat is very uplifting. If we play good, fundamental softball, I feel like we can beat anybody in [the Bull Run] District."
