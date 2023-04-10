BERRYVILLE — A new Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) is being developed in Clarke County based on the latest recommendations by state officials.
An EOP specifies types of disasters and other emergencies that a community possibly could suffer due to nature and human misdeeds. It details resources available to respond to those emergencies. And, it outlines how those resources are to be coordinated to mitigate emergencies, save lives and reduce property losses.
Monday morning, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors examined the new, 290-page draft plan for the first time and made a few suggestions for minor changes. Supervisors will individually scrutinize it more during the coming weeks. They anticipate discussing it further during their May meeting before adopting it.
"It's longer than I thought it would be," said Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett.
County Administrator Chris Boies acknowledged that the EOP has "a lot of bureaucracy in it." But if a major disaster ever occurs, he asserted, all those details should help ensure a smooth, effective response.
He said, though, that once the plan is adopted, he hopes a shorter document — a flip chart, perhaps — can be assembled to help officials get started on emergency responses more quickly.
Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, suggested that a glossary within the draft plan be moved closer up front to help readers understand emergency response terminology from the beginning.
State code requires localities to have EOPs, review the plans every four years and then readopt them.
Clarke's current plan was readopted by the board in December 2021. At that time, officials made few revisions or updates to it because they were preoccupied with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boies recalled.
After starting his job last summer, county Emergency Services Director Wayne Whetsell took a fresh look at the plan.
"It's completely redone from the old one," based on Virginia Department of Emergency Management framework, Whetsell told the supervisors.
State emergency management personnel have reviewed the draft and told him "it's a very good plan," he added.
The EOP applies to various types of emergencies, from severe weather such as tornadoes, flooding and winter storms, to man-made actions such as train derailments, chemical spills and terrorism, according to officials.
Its four sections include:
• A base plan. It provides a general framework for county emergency management. It includes information on the county's demographics, as well as its key facilities, utility infrastructure and other resources. It also shows the chain of command within emergency operations and a succession for decision-making should key county personnel somehow not be available.
• Emergency support function annexes. These involve a National Response Framework, which groups resources and capabilities into workable areas most often needed during emergency response.
• Support annexes: These outline necessary needs and processes to efficiently manage emergencies, including the roles of local government, volunteer organizations and the private sector.
• Incident specific annexes: This section identifies the emergencies and disasters most likely to impact the county and details basic response plans.
Approving the revised plan, Boies wrote in a memo to the supervisors, should be considered "a starting point rather than completion" of the project.
"There are a number of (other) specific plans or standard operating guidelines that need to be developed once the EOP is approved," he wrote — for example, a continuity of operations plan for each county department.
Tabletop exercises using real-life scenarios eventually will be conducted to test the EOP's effectiveness, said Boies.
Ultimately, "is this one going to be easier to use than the old one," asked Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
"It should be," Whetsell replied.
