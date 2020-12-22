BERRYVILLE — Clarke County and its school division will self-fund health insurance for their employees at the start of the new year.
Employees will see no changes in coverage or rates, said County Administrator Chris Boies. Their insurance just won't be with Anthem anymore.
A recent months-long dispute between Valley Health System and Anthem prompted the switch.
Self-funded insurance means the county will be its own insurer, using its own funds. Benefit Plan Administrators Inc. (BPA) of Roanoke, a third-party administrator, will process claims on the county's behalf. Employees will access doctors through Cigna's preferred provider organization, said county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
"They're not our insurance carrier," Bennett said of Cigna. Rather, "they partner with BPA" to provide in-network doctors.
The new coverage is to become effective on Jan. 1 and continue through June 30, the end of the current fiscal year. In the spring, the county and its schools plan to issue a request for proposals from anyone interested in providing employee health insurance effective July 1.
On Monday, the county's Joint Administrative Services Board voted unanimously to hire Innovative Insurance Group of Kenbridge as its insurance consultant through June 30. The firm will take on a role much like that of a human resources benefits administrator, Bennett said. For instance, it will do quarterly claims analyses for the county and send representatives to Berryville when necessary to handle open enrollments and explain types of available coverage to employees, she said.
"It would be difficult for us to do that on our own," Boies said. So "having their expertise is helpful."
About 290 county and schools employees receive health insurance, Bennett said.
The county will pay Innovative $20,000 for its services.
Joint Administrative Services handles financial and purchasing matters for the county and its schools. The department is overseen by a board made up of Boies; school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop; county Treasurer Sharon Keeler; Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss and Chip Schutte, the Clarke County School Board's representative. Schutte did not attend Monday's meeting.
Valley Health operates Winchester Medical Center plus other hospitals, urgent care centers and clinics in the region. In September, it announced that negotiations to renew its contract with Anthem — the state's largest insurer — had reached a standstill.
The parties resolved their dispute earlier this month. But if a deal had not been reached by Dec. 31, roughly 40,000 of the region's residents with Anthem insurance would have been charged higher, out-of-network rates at all Valley Health facilities as of the start of 2021.
For employees to continue receiving health care at in-network rates, the county could not wait and see whether Valley Health and Anthem resolved their differences, Bennett said.
Under its contract, she said, the county had to send Anthem a letter of intent to terminate the contract 90 days prior to its expiration. The latest it could have rescinded that letter was Dec. 1, she continued, and negotiations with potential insurers already were under way then.
