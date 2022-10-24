BERRYVILLE — Clarke County employees will have some extra money going into their wallets as Christmas approaches.
Full-time employees will get a one-time, $1,000 net pay bonus in mid-December. Qualifying part-time employees will get a net bonus of $500.
The bonuses were approved by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote during their recent monthly meeting. White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay made the motion.
Currently, the county has about 120 full-time workers. That essentially means the allocation for the bonuses will be at least $120,000.
The money will come from contingency funds, said Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett, who oversees county finances.
As of the meeting, it had not been determined how many part-time employees will get a bonus.
County Administrator Chris Boies said those who qualify will be people working for the county on a regular basis. They will not be, for instance, students who work as lifeguards at the Chet Hobert Park pool during the summer, he said.
Administrative staff will consult with department heads to determine how many — and which — part-timers will qualify, Boies added.
With inflation causing people economic hardships, the county wants to reward its employees for their hard work during difficult times, according to supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Because the money is coming from reserve funds, "we have this ability to help our employees" without significantly affecting taxpayers, said Weiss, the board's Buckmarsh District representative.
In another matter, the supervisors renewed the county's agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) for monitoring the quality of groundwater and streams for five years.
The pact, which runs through June 30, 2027, will cost the county a total of $184,470. Payments are to be made quarterly.
Officials weren't certain of the number of monitoring sites countywide. Weiss said, however, the number of locations isn't going to increase.
The USGS owns the monitoring equipment and will fix the devices if they fail, said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
McKay made the motion to approve the new agreement, and the vote was unanimous.
Despite voting in favor, Lawrence suggested finding out whether the Friends of the Shenandoah River are interested in eventually taking over water monitoring efforts. He wondered if it would save the county money.
The Friends have the only U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified lab run by a volunteer, nonprofit organization in the entire Chesapeake Bay region, according to the organization's website.
Also, the supervisors:
• Presented Emily Johnson, an accountant with Joint Administrative Services, the county's Employee of the Quarter Award. Weiss said Johnson has "a deep knowledge" of county finances, can do most jobs within the department and is always professional and courteous.
• Appointed George Cabell Williams III to fill a vacated, unexpired term on the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority (IDA). The term will expire on Oct. 30, 2023.
• Appointed Tom Elliston to fill a vacated, unexpired term on the county's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
• Appointed James George and reappointed Israel Preston to four-year terms on the IDA. They will serve on the authority until Oct. 30, 2026.
