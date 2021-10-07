Clarke County coach Casey Childs said he was concerned about an emotional letdown prior to the Eagles’ last game with Strasburg. Clarke County was coming off an important win over undefeated Central the week prior.
The emotions for the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Bull Run District) should be flying high tonight when they host Madison County (1-4, 0-2).
It will be their first game in two weeks. After beating Strasburg 22-12, Clarke County didn’t play last week because Mountain View canceled the rest of its varsity season for not having enough players, so the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Bull Run District) took a forfeit win.
The other reason is that it’s Homecoming, and Childs always tell his players to enjoy every moment of it.
“Homecoming at Clarke County is special,” said Childs on Wednesday, one day before the team’s traditional 6 a.m. Thursday Homecoming practice. “It’s a great week. The kids get into it with all the costumes and the themes and the activities. We’ve always had a really good Loud Crowd, but this year the Loud Crowd student section has been awesome.
“Some coaches really don’t like Homecoming. We embrace it. We love it. Our staff gets into all the activities as well. I’m anticipating another electric atmosphere on Friday.”
Clarke County will take on a Mountaineer team that the Eagles hammered twice by the scores of 58-0 and 68-0 in their four-game spring season.
Madison County — which is coming off a 30-8 loss to Parry McCluer — has improved though under second-year head coach Larry Helmick.
The Mountaineers beat William Monroe in Week 3 for their first win since 2019. In Week 1, Madison County led Central 19-14 in the second quarter before the Falcons went on to a 63-26 win.
Quarterback Wade Fox is the clear driving force of the Madison County attack. Fox rushed 20 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns and went 6 of 16 for 63 yards and a TD against Central, and rushed for 105 yards and two TDs against William Monroe.
“They’re using him a lot in the run game,” Childs said. ‘He’s their biggest offensive weapon, so they’re putting the ball in his hands and letting him do a lot of things in the pass game and run game.
“They do a lot of Wildcat sets along with pistol. They’re shifting backs around to create matchups and overload sides and try to use [Fox] in the run game. We’ve got to be sound up front, for sure.”
Clarke County is allowing 5.8 points and 143.8 yards per game. Freshman linebacker Carson Chinn has 41 tackles, linebacker Kyler Darlington has 20 tackles and one interception and defensive lineman Roger Tapscott had 19 tackles and a sack.
Darlington leads Clarke County’s offense with 68 carries for 515 yards and seven TDs. The Eagles average 34.5 points and 317.8 yards per game.
The Eagles have also received outstanding special teams play.
Cordell Broy has five punt returns for 104 yards and a touchdown and set up an 18-yard scoring drive for the first touchdown against Central with a return. Titus Hensler set up a 29-yard TD drive with a recovery of a muffed punt in that game.
Against Strasburg, Darlington returned a mishandled punt snap 35 yards for a TD. Chris LeBlanc had a 24-yard field goal just before the half in which the Eagles had to work quickly to get it off for a 15-6 lead, and LeBlanc has boomed numerous balls into the end zone for touchbacks for a kickoff unit that improved against the Rams.
“We made some corrections and personnel changes on kickoff, and the best kickoff team is when the kicker puts the ball in the end zone,” Childs said. “He put two balls in the end zone for kickoffs against Strasburg and then the other kickoffs we made tackles inside the 25, so that’s just great coverage.”
