BERRYVILLE — More firms may be able to qualify for a government-sponsored business aid program as it gets started.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the CARES Act Emergency Grant Program, for which applications will be taken through Sept. 11.
Under the program, businesses with up to 100 employees and no more than $10 million in annual gross receipts could qualify for grants of up to $10,000 to help cover their COVID-19 related expenses.
The program initially was to be limited to businesses with annual receipts not exceeding $2.5 million. The board expanded the limit to $10 million after recently stretching the employee maximum from 50 to 100.
“We’re trying to be as inclusive as possible” to businesses, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Supervisors have allocated $100,000 for the program. More eventually may be allocated, Boies said, depending on how many applications are received and qualify.
Funding for the program will be taken from $2,550,902 that the county has obtained through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of that money, $1,275,451, was received in June. The county recently learned it will get another allocation of that amount.
“We didn’t know we’d be getting the second allocation,” Boies said, explaining why only $100,000 so far has been allocated for the grant program.
In addition to the employee and annual receipt limits, applicants must be for-profit, independently-owned businesses in Clarke County. They cannot be owned by a retail chain, but they can be a franchised business, as long as the franchisee is not an easily recognizable name.
Other qualifications and requirements include:
Having been operating from at least Jan. 1, 2020.
Showing at least a 25% loss in revenue attributed to the pandemic, either by an interruption of business or by having to pay coronavirus-related expenses,
Providing 6- to 12-month projection of cash flow,
Documenting how grant funds are intended to be used. Qualifying expenditures include payments of rent, mortgages, payroll, utilities and other operational expenses deemed applicable under the CARES Act,
Providing a copy of a valid county business license, as well as the firm’s most recent federal tax returns and W-9 forms,
Being current on all local tax payments,
Supplying copies of any bills for which reimbursement is sought, and
Providing a copy of the driver’s license, or another form of identification, of the employee or owner who fills out the application.
County officials have indicated that not every qualifying applicant may receive a grant because, even if the pool of money for the program increases, funding will be limited. Applications will be reviewed to determine which businesses are in most need of aid.
The application will be placed on the county economic development office’s website, www.YesClarkeCounty.com, and the county’s general website, www.ClarkeCounty.gov.
