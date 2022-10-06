The good news for the Clarke County football team is that it excelled consistently whenever it faced adversity last week.
The bad news for the Eagles is that they could he challenged from the start yet again this week, and they’ll have to do it against another strong opponent when they travel for a 7 p.m. game at Bull Run District foe Madison County (4-1, 1-1 district).
Clarke County (3-2, 0-2) defeated Class 4 Lightridge 21-7 last week despite having several players leave the game for stretches with injuries and cramping.
The Eagles played the entire game without 2021 Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year Kyler Darlington because of an injury suffered on Sept. 23 against Strasburg, and were without linebacker/tight end Carson Chinn, the team’s leading tackler, for much of the fourth quarter. Eagles coach Casey Childs said both players will be game-time decisions on Friday.
Clarke County comes into Friday with confidence for a lot of reasons, though, and one of them was the performance of the offensive line. The Eagles rushed for a season-high 262 yards and gained a season-high 297 against the Lightning.
“I thought our line did a really, really good job against an athletic front,” Childs said. “I think it was our best overall performance of the year up front. Our young guys did a good job of actually looking to really move guys on contact, and did a good job, too, with our assignments for the most part. When you look back and watch the film, it was impressive what our kids did.”
Last week’s line featured guards Saia Tuivailala and Alofi Sake, tackles Patrick Whalen and Matthew Tapscott, and center Aaron Welsh, who filled in for Wyatt Alder. At tight end, Chinn and Sam Goode shared one spot and Kyler McKenzie played the other.
The Eagles rolled past Madison County 42-6 last year, allowing just 163 yards and recording four turnovers. But this year’s Mountaineer team has won four straight (outscoring foes 113-42) since losing 37-0 to Central in the season-opener, including 28-21 over Parry McCluer last week. The Falcons are the only common opponent so far for the two squads, with the Eagles losing to Central 21-14 three weeks ago.
Madison County is led by four-year starting quarterback Wade Fox, who has passed for 950 yards and 10 TDs. He ran for three scores in the Week 4 win over William Monroe.
Wide receiver William Dickey had more than 100 yards receiving in a win against Page County. Demetrius Walker leads the way at running back.
“I don’t know if they’re running [Fox] as much as last year, but I do know when it gets it down to a crucial play, he’s going to have the ball in his hands,” Childs said. “We’re going to have to make sure we keep him inside the pocket and not let him run around and continue to make plays.”
Linebacker Wyatt Palmer has 42 tackles to rank second to Chinn (59) in that department.
Madison County’s defense features Matthew Sacra, who had three sacks and a forced fumble against Page County. Sacra’s older brother Jacob is a freshman offensive lineman at East Carolina.
“He’s a big kid who can move well,” said Childs of Matthew Sacra. “We’ve got to make sure he’s accounted for, and if he wants to get upfield we have to be able to take advantage and trap him. We’re going to have to be really good up front and not blow assignments.”
Clarke County’s offense is led by quarterback Matthew Sipe and running backs Will Booker and Palmer, who combined for 206 yards and three TDs on the ground last week.
