The Clarke County football team had a lot to feel good about after last week’s 42-7 win over East Rockingham.
But the taxing drills that the coaches put the players through as part of their weekly accountability session for penalties and other mistakes was a reminder that the Eagles weren’t perfect.
“Obviously, 42-7 is a great game,” said Clarke County coach Chris Parker, whose team outgained East Rockingham 494-229. “We leveled off in the second half, but we had way too many penalties in the first half.”
Clarke County (3-1, 1-0 Bull Run District) had nine penalties for 85 yards against East Rockingham. Taking on a struggling Madison County team at 7 p.m. tonight could provide an opportunity to clean up the types of mistakes that led to those penalties.
The Mountaineers (0-4, 0-1) have been outscored 178-49 and lost their Bull Run District opener 56-14 last week to Luray. Madison County has given up at least 48 points in each of its last three games and has lost each of those contests by at least 33 points.
Madison County is no longer coached by former Clarke County star Chandler Rhoads, who guided the team each of the past two seasons. Jon Rasnick now leads the team.
No matter who’s coached the Mountaineers, they’ve haven’t had much luck against Clarke County. The Eagles have won 15 straight games in their series and have not beaten Madison County by fewer than 42 points since 2013.
In Clarke County’s 49-7 win last year, the Eagles scored touchdowns on six of their seven first-half possessions. Peyton Rutherford scored three of those TDs and finished with 155 yards on 12 carries.
Area-rushing leader Rutherford (84 carries for 774 yards and six TDs) enters tonight’s game on the heels of a game in which he officially gained 299 yards and three TDs on 25 carries. Danny Lyman (27 carries for 243 yards, TD; seven catches for 161 yards and three TDs) also added more than 100 yards on the ground against East Rockingham.
Madison County will feature a freshman quarterback in Jeremy Fox. Its top running back is 6-0, 200-pound sophomore Jordan Morris. Robert Estes is one of the team’s top receivers.
“They spread it out with pro sets and have three-receiver, sometimes four-receiver sets,” Parker said. “It’s almost 50-50, but they run the ball almost a little bit more than they pass. They’ve always liked to throw the fade route, but they have other stuff we have to be ready for.”
Given Fox’s inexperience, the Eagles would like to try and put some pressure on the freshman quarterback.
Clarke County has only two sacks as a team. But the Eagles have six quarterback hurries and have batted down two passes, and opponents have only managed 81 passing yards per game against them. Clarke County is giving up 216.5 yards and 8.8 points per game overall.
Individually, linebackers Cody Sowers and Sam Brumback each have 41 tackles. Nose guard Grayson Aylestock is coming off an eight-tackle performance against East Rockingham.
Parker notes Madison County does have some size up front, including 6-foot-3, 281-pound Simeon Chada. Sophomore lineman Jacon Sacra (6-6, 272), who has a scholarship offer from Liberty, is believed to be dealing with an injury and may not play.
“[Fox] throws a pretty good ball, but we’ll see [tonight],” Parker said. “We’ll have to put the heat on them. But overall, we’re just going to have to play our game and play solid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.