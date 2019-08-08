BERRYVILLE — The 65th Annual Clarke County Fair begins Sunday night at the fairgrounds near Clarke County High School just west of Berryville.
Presented by the Clarke County Ruritan Club, the event will feature numerous agricultural, farming and homemaking-related activities and competitions as well as concerts, pageants, carnival rides, craft and food vendors.
An opening ceremony, featuring speeches by local officials and a performance by the high school’s band and choir, will be at 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be immediately followed by the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County Fair Contest, open to girls ages 7-12; the Junior Miss Clarke County Fair Contest, open to girls ages 13-15; and the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant, open to young women ages 16-19.
The Little Miss Clarke County Fair Pageant, for girls ages 4-6, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
Aug. 14 will be Senior Citizens and Children Day, with adults 62 and older and kids 15 and under being admitted for free until 5 p.m.
Aug. 15 will be Veterans Day, with all current and former military personnel being admitted for free all day.
The fair will culminate with a performance by platinum-selling recording artist Clay Walker at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Since 1993, Walker has had more than 30 hits including “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and, perhaps his best-known song, “Rumor Has It.”
Along with Walker’s concert, entertainment at the fair will include performances by Chase Payne, a Virginia Beach native whose music is a blend of classic rock, country and soul, and Wayne Lee Ray, a five-member, honky tonk-style country band from Winchester. Payne will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. The band will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 16.
Tickets for Walker’s performance are $20 for grandstand seating and $25 for trackside, which is standing room only. Those prices are in addition to general fair admission prices, which must be paid to enter the fairgrounds.
Daily fair admission prices will be $7 for adults and $2 for youngsters ages 5-15, with preschool students being admitted for free. Season tickets, good for all six days of the fair, are $18 for adults and $5 for youth.
Clarke County Fair Chairman Tom Cather said he believes this year’s fair will be the best ever for two reasons. One is that several new activities are planned. The other is that three nights of music are scheduled.
Two tractor pulls are among the new activities.
Both adults and youth can participate in a lawn-and-garden tractor pull. In addition, there will be a “kiddie pedal tractor pull” in which children ages 3-8 can see how far they can pull a weighted sled behind them while riding a tricycle.
Also new will be “Barnyard Fun and Games” for children ages 4-13 at Young McDonald’s Farm. Cows, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens and rabbits will be among animals in the barnyard. Children can pet the animals and watch their keepers take care of them, as well as watch baby chicks hatch, play farm-themed games, enjoy ice cream and learn about Clarke County’s 4-H program.
The fair will feature a sale of livestock raised by 4-H members and Future Farmers of America students at the high school.
Other special activities will include a car and truck show at 1 p.m. Sunday and a professional bull riding competition and rodeo at 8 p.m. Aug. 16.
Carnival rides will be provided by Rosedale Attractions.
Come to the fair hungry. A variety of tummy-tempting treats will be sold by the Ruritan Club.
Visit the club’s food stand, which will sell pulled-pork barbecue and country ham sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fries, slaw and various beverages. Then go by the club’s ice cream bar for dessert. Ice cream cones, sundaes, floats and milkshakes will be sold there.
Want something more hearty? Then stop by the Ruritan Building each evening for a barbecue chicken or beef dinner, which will include the meat, three side dishes that will vary daily, corn on the cob, bread and butter, pickles and iced tea or lemonade. Dinners will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Get in line early, though, because the food often runs out.
Full details of fair activities and rules for participating in competitions are available online at www.clarkecountyfair.org or in a 256-page guide available at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
