BERRYVILLE — Organizers of the 66th Annual Clarke County Fair are expecting high attendance this year, considering it had to be cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will start on Sunday and continue through Aug. 14 at the fairgrounds on West Main Street (Va. 7 Business) just west of Berryville, across from Chet Hobert Park.
Each year, the Clarke County Ruritan Club puts on the event with help from numerous sponsors.
Based on what he’s heard from people in the community, fair Chairman Tom Cather said “everybody is anxious to get out and come back to the fair” this year.
The fair, which showcases agricultural and rural activities, is Clarke County’s biggest annual event. Because the county is mostly rural and agricultural, there’s a lot to see and do at the fair, and many people participate in it. Some Berryville-area businesses even close during the week it’s held.
People missed the fair in 2020, Cather said. As the pandemic continues, he said, the Ruritans are simply glad to be able to hold one this year.
It’s been a challenge, he admitted. For instance, organizers were reluctant to invest in big-name entertainment, fearing the pandemic would worsen to the point that the fair would have to be cancelled. However, the two singer/musicians who will perform, Dylan Woelfel and Bryan Shepherd, are popular in the region, he said.
Woelfel will perform on Tuesday night; Shepherd will entertain on Thursday night.
Concerts are included in admission prices. General admission is $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children ages 5-15. Preschoolers are to be admitted for free. Season tickets, enabling fair-goers to attend every day for one price, are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Wednesday will be Senior Citizens Day and Children’s Day. Adults ages 62 and older, as well as children ages 15 and under, will be admitted for free until 5 p.m.
Thursday will be Veteran’s Day. All active duty military personnel and veterans will be admitted for free all day.
Fairground gates will open at 10 a.m. daily and close around 10:30 p.m. Carnival rides, provided by Rosedale Attractions, will open at 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy unlimited rides nightly Monday through Wednesday for $30.
Again this year, barbecue dinners — with sauce prepared by Ruritan members — are expected to be a popular attraction. Dinners will be sold beginning at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Plates will include a choice of chicken or beef barbecue with four side dishes and a beverage. Different side dishes will be served daily.
Plates will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, Cather said.
He encourages hungry fair-goers to start lining up early outside the green Ruritan Club building, where the meals will be served. Food supplies will be limited.
Not knowing exactly how many people will show up, “we don’t want to fix too many” meals and have some go uneaten, he said.
SAWJAC (woodcarving) shows will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
The fair will culminate with a truck and tractor pull on Saturday evening.
For more information about the fair, go online to clarkecountyfair.org. The website is the Ruritan Club’s official source of information about this year’s fair. No printed guides, like those published in past years, are available.
Signs will be posted at the fairgrounds encouraging visitors to be mindful that the pandemic is continuing. Visitors are asked not to get too close to each other to keep from spreading the coronavirus. Cather said disposable masks will be available, but fair officials cannot force visitors to wear them.
Because most events will be held outdoors, if people practice social distancing, “I think we’ll be OK,” he said.
Volunteers are needed to work in the parking lot and at the admission gate and food stands. Anyone wanting to donate their time can email Cather at tomcather1948@yahoo.com or Ruritan President Gail Milleson at gail.milleson@gmail.com. Indicate when you’re available to work and where you prefer to work. Everyone who volunteers at least four hours will receive a free week-long pass to the fair.
