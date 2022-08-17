BERRYVILLE — Animals, and the young people who raise and care for most of them, always take center stage at the Clarke County Fair.
Numerous cows, horses, goats, sheep, chickens and other farm animals are on exhibit at this year’s fair. While there’s a petting zoo at the fairgrounds for children, many of the animals in the livestock stalls are gentle enough to be petted, as long as visitors treat them gently and with respect. Many of the goats actually seem to crave affection.
However, children should always be supervised when they’re near the animals, especially those much larger.
Many of the animals have been raised by Clarke County students in agricultural learning programs.
Some are considered pets. Some are merely livestock to be sold. Some are both.
Fourteen-year-old Marissa McDonald admits she isn’t looking forward to Friday night, when students in 4-H and FFA programs will sell their livestock.
She’s been raising her cow, Gunsmoke, for about a year and a half — ever since he was a calf — for a school project. They’ve grown attached to each other.
“He’s like a giant puppy dog to me,” said McDonald, the daughter of J.C. and Patricia McDonald. “He follows me around.”
But she knows that part of the project involves selling Gunsmoke, who she named after her grandfather’s favorite television show.
“If I had my choice, I’d keep him,” McDonald said.
Ricky Newlin, 15, has three chickens on exhibit. Two he plans to sell. The other is his pet rooster, Banty.
“I just like raising them (chickens) for the fun of it,” said Newlin, the son of Ricky Newlin Sr.
It’s fairly easy, he said. They just have to be given food and water, and they and their cages must kept clean, he added.
McDonald said she doesn’t consider raising cattle to be hard, either. They just need ample space in which to roam as well as enough feed, she mentioned.
Yet feed “is so expensive nowadays,” like everything else, said Caiden Thompson, a recent graduate of Clarke County High School.
He should know. He works at a Southern States store.
This year, Thompson is exhibiting only one lamb he’s raised at the fair, in part because of higher farming costs.
Friday will be “the saddest night of the week” at the fair, he said. He’ll be selling the lamb.
Still, “it’s good to see the next generation of showmen (young exhibitors) come through here,” added Thompson.
The 67th Annual Clarke County Fair will run through Saturday at the fairgrounds, on Main Street just west of Berryville. For more information about the event and its activities, go online to clarkecountyfair.org.
