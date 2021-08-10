BERRYVILLE — The barbecue chicken and beef being served at the 66th Clarke County Fair each evening won't be the only thing under intense heat.
Fair-goers themselves may feel like they're broiling. Extremely high temperatures are in the forecast this week. The heat index — basically, how the heat actually feels to a human being — is going to be even higher amid a spike in humidity.
A daily high temperature of 94 degrees is forecast through Friday. Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's regional office in Sterling, said heat indices will be "flirting with 100" each day.
The cause of the heat and humidity is a extremely large area of high atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean pumping in excessively warm, moist air. Such systems commonly are called "Bermuda highs" because of their proximity to that island chain about 650 miles southeast of North Carolina's Outer Banks.
When the heat index is 100 degrees or higher, it can be dangerous for people to be outdoors for extended periods, online sources of weather information show.
Extremely young children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. However, people with certain medical conditions — such as heart or respiratory problems — "should avoid the heat at all cost" to keep from exacerbating them, said Mansfield.
During the hot spell, he encourages people to check on others who they know have such conditions or are without air-conditioning in their homes.
Those who must be outdoors during the daytime, when temperatures and heat indices are highest, "should stay hydrated and limit strenuous activities," Mansfield said. They also should stay in shady places when possible, he said. At the fairground, such places include under trees and tents.
Fair-goers may want to bring umbrellas. They help provide shade from the heat, but they also may be needed in case a thunderstorm occurs. The heat and humidity could destabilize the atmosphere and cause storms to form, but widespread severe weather isn't likely, according to the weather service's website.
Daily chances of precipitation during the week are from 30-50%, the forecast shows.
Cooler weather is anticipated beginning Saturday, the last day of the fair, with high temperatures only in the 80s.
