BERRYVILLE — The manager of the Clarke County Farmers' Market expects another bountiful year, not just in terms of the produce available, but also in terms of participation.
The market will open for its 2022 season on Saturday in the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools' administration building on West Main Street in Berryville. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday — rain or shine — through the end of October.
"We've been growing year over year," said manager Karie Griffin. "The community has been wonderful in coming out and supporting us."
Thirty-five vendors so far are signed up to participate this year and are anticipated to take part in this weekend's opening. Generally, though, customers can expect an average of 30 vendors on other Saturdays, according to Griffin.
Along with locally grown fruits and vegetables, vendors sell locally produced meats, baked goods, flowers and plants, and homemade arts and crafts such as jewelry and wood-workings.
"We've got a great lineup of vendors this year," said Griffin. "They've got a great variety of products."
A complete list of vendors is online at clarkecountyfarmersmarket.com.
The market, run by the nonprofit Clarke County Farmers’ Market Association, accepts vendors from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Special events are planned during Saturday's opening. Among them will be a visit by Bar C Ranch's petting zoo from 9-11 a.m., plus a performance by regional alternative music artist Maddie Mae.
The Butcher Station of Winchester will sell refreshments. Griffin said the menu will include sausage biscuits and gravy, a "breakfast burger" and a crepe made with greens grown by Chilly Hollow Farm.
Berryville Tree Board members will be there to discuss with visitors ongoing efforts to preserve trees in the town.
Throughout the season, organizations such as the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners and FISH of Clarke County will be providing information about their services. Student groups from Clarke County High School, such as the FFA and Yearbook Club, will make periodic visits to raise money to support their activities, Griffin said.
Plans are to provide an arts and crafts table for children at least once a month. That will enable youngsters to show their creative talents while their parents shop, said Griffin.
Pie- and cake-baking contests are being planned later in the season, as is a special holiday market to be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, she mentioned.
Customers can sign up on the farmer's market website to receive an online newsletter each Friday detailing what the next day's market will feature.
This will be the market's 27th year, having been established in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.