BERRYVILLE — This year’s Clarke County Farmers’ Market is expected to be the biggest and best ever, according to manager Karie Griffin.
The market will hold its grand opening for 2021 on Saturday. It will be open — rain or shine — from 8 a.m. until noon each Saturday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools’ administration building on West Main Street in Berryville.
More than 40 vendors are signed up. But all of them may not be there on any particular weekend.
Approximately 30 usually participate on each market day, Griffin said. Depending on the crops they grow and when Mother Nature makes the fruits of their labors appear, individual farmers may not have produce to sell every Saturday, she said.
The market, run by the nonprofit Clarke County Farmers’ Market Association, accepts vendors from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Farmers aren’t the only sellers, though.
Along with fruits and vegetables of all kinds, “we’ve got a wide variety of products” for sale this year, Griffin said. They include beef and pork, cheese, breads and other baked goods, plants and candles, all of which are made in the region.
New vendors this year include people selling coffee, ceramics and alpaca wool.
“Anything you can do with yarn, you can do with alpaca wool,” Griffin said to her understanding. That includes, of course, knitting clothes with it, she said. Yet the wool can be used for various things, from cat toys to clothes dryer balls to home insulation, various websites on the topic show.
Special activities are planned for Saturday’s grand opening.
A children’s petting zoo will be on site from 10 a.m. to noon. The Roaming Bistro, a food truck from Winchester selling popular worldwide street treats, will be there. Live music will be performed by Wine Thief, an indie/folk rock duo.
Today is Arbor Day nationwide. In recognition of the observance, members of the Berryville Tree Board will provide market visitors — one day late — free saplings to plant in their yards.
Last year, the Arbor Day Foundation designated Berryville as a “Tree City USA” in recognition of the town’s efforts to promote best practices for urban forest management.
A pie-making contest is planned for June 26.
The market originally was held in the municipal parking lot next to Dollar General on South Church Street downtown. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers last year to move it to the current location outside the school division’s offices, where there is more room for social distancing.
However, Griffin asks market visitors to continue to wear face coverings and try to stay as far away from other attendees as possible as the pandemic persists.
Last year’s market opened later than usual because of the coronavirus being rampant then.
“We’re really excited to be opening up,” Griffin said.
