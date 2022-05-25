BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County High School FFA chapter recently received two awards.
It first received the State Superior Chapter Award. To receive the award, a chapter must conduct one activity involving each FFA quality standard along with meeting minimum criteria outlined in the National Quality Chapter Standards. The chapter then becomes eligible to compete for its state's gold, silver and bronze chapter awards.
Clarke County's chapter then received the Gold Chapter Award. To be considered for the award, a chapter must qualify as a Superior Chapter and report goals, plans of actions and results for three activities of each of its divisions. State judges use scoring rubrics to rank chapters as gold, silver or bronze.
The chapter was recognized Monday night during a Clarke County School Board meeting. Representing the chapter was Ellie Vincent, its retiring president; Kolton Vincent, its incoming president, and advisor Emily Bucklew, a career and technical education teacher at the high school.
Out of 224 FFA chapters across Virginia, the local chapter was one of only 22 designated as a Gold Chapter this year, said county schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
It will be recognized during the National FFA Convention and eligible to compete for a National FFA Star Chapter Award, Bishop said. He wished the chapter good luck.
FFA, formerly the Future Farmers of America, is a youth organization preparing its members for careers in agricultural science, business and technology.
Members of the Clarke County chapter "put a lot of work into what they do," said school board member Andrew MacDonald, noting he talked to many of them during a recent banquet.
"They should be proud" of themselves, and the county should be proud of them, too, MacDonald said.
In another matter, the board approved entering into a new contract for Sodexo to operate school cafeterias during the 2022-23 academic year.
After that year, the school division will have the option of extending the contract annually each of the next four years.
Two vendors submitted proposals, Bishop said. He added, though, that Sodexo has done a good job of running the division's cafeterias for the past decade.
The board also:
• Was reminded that commencement for high school seniors will be held at 6 p.m. June 9 at Feltner Stadium.
• Recognized five retiring school division employees: Maureen Adamski of D.G. Cooley Elementary School, Rick Aiello of the high school, Debbie Christakos and Evan Robb of Johnson-Williams Middle School and Dorothy Mullen of the transportation department.
