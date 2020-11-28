BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s three fire and rescue companies will start receiving money the county collects from insurance reimbursements for ambulance calls.
Under a revised Fire and Rescue Joint Agreement, the county each quarter will distribute to the mileage fees collected when patients’ insurance providers are billed. Those fees currently generate a little more than $100,000 in revenue for the county annually, County Administrator Chris Boies estimated.
The John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company in Berryville will be forwarded the mileage fees specifically from its calls, as will the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Bluemont and the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, which also runs ambulance calls, Boies said.
“Historically, the county has retained all of those funds” and used them toward general expenses, he said.
But the companies “feel the revenue could help offset a lot of their costs” toward operating and maintaining equipment, Boies continued.
“Long term, it certainly will help them,” he said, especially when extenuating circumstances arise that limit their fundraising efforts.
Recently approved by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, the revised agreement will take effect as soon as all of the parties sign it, Boies said. Yet it will be July 1, 2021 — the start of the county’s next fiscal year — before the mileage fee revenue starts being distributed, the pact shows.
The previous agreement was signed in December 2015. The new one doesn’t change how fire and rescue services are provided. The mileage fee distribution is the most significant adjustment, Boies surmised.
After five years, “it was just time for a review” of the agreement, he said, “and the companies agreed” to it.
The review was conducted by a committee comprised of the chiefs and presidents of each company; Diane Harrison, vice chair of the Clarke County Fire & Rescue Commission and a Berryville Town Council member; Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, representing that panel; county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty and Boies.
Each of the three fire/rescue companies is organized as a Virginia nonstock corporation. No dividend or income from a nonstock corporation can be distributed to its directors, officers or individual members, except as reasonable compensation for services or when the entity is dissolved or liquidated, according to the State Corporation Commission’s website.
Under the agreement, the county provides the companies allocations of public funds. The companies agree to keep records of how those funds are spent and undergo annual financial reviews.
The companies agree to assist one another, as well as fire and rescue service providers in neighboring localities with which the county has mutual aid arrangements, the pact states.
The county shoulders the responsibility of recruiting and managing paid “career personnel,” and those firefighter/medics ultimately report to the fire, EMS and emergency management director, the agreement shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.